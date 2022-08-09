In line with IBM's longstanding commitment to doing business with environmentally responsible suppliers, and as part of its global environmental management system, IBM conducts environmental evaluations of suppliers who:

Provide services on a non-IBM location with considerable environmental impacts (including but not limited to services where IBM specified chemical use, repair, and remanufacturing services);

Provide hazardous waste treatment and/or disposal services;

Recycle and/or recover end-of-life IT products; or

Provide Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) solutions used by IBM.

These suppliers are evaluated prior to entering into a contract with them, and approximately every three years thereafter, to ensure their operations and sound environmental practices continue to meet IBM's requirements. The scope of the evaluation covers:

Facility operational activities, capabilities and services;

Established and maintained environmental management system;

Permits, licenses, other applicable regulatory requirements and compliance control; and

Environmental liability and financial assurance.

Under IBM's waste management program, hazardous wastes are treated, recycled or disposed of at IBM-approved facilities within the country where they are generated, whenever possible. IBM does not export hazardous wastes from the U.S. or any other country where suitable processing facilities are available within the country.

If there are no suppliers in a country that meet IBM's environmental requirements for hazardous waste or product processing, the waste generated by IBM's operations is shipped to facilities in other countries where those requirements can be met. This shipping is done in compliance with country laws and regulations, and in accordance with international treaties such as the Basel Convention on the Control of Transboundary Movements of Hazardous Wastes and their Disposal.

Though rare, there are sometimes situations in which local processing of waste is not possible and shipping to IBM-approved suppliers in other countries is not allowed due to legal requirements. In these situations, IBM will store wastes and product end-of-life materials in properly managed storage facilities, as allowed by law, until suitable processing facilities are available.