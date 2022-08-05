Home about Environment Reporting Reporting
Overview

IBM's annual corporate environmental reporting first began in 1990 and has continued each year since. The company's latest 2023 IBM Impact Report marks the 34th consecutive annual report of environmental progress and performance that the company has published.
2023 IBM Impact Report
Past reports 2022 IBM Impact Report 2021 IBM ESG Report 2021 IBM ESG Report Addendum: Energy and Climate Change 2020 IBM and the Environment Report 2019 IBM and the Environment Report
Other disclosures

IBM participates in various external disclosures, such as the Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP), Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) and the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) Index. With regard to CDP, IBM participated at its inception in 2002 and has submitted data to all of the CDP disclosure activities to date regarding the company's energy and climate data. The company has also disclosed its water management data to CDP since their inaugural Water questionnaire in 2010. 

 View IBM's GRI and SASB Index disclosures
IBM CDP Climate Change Questionnaire 2023 IBM CDP Water Security Questionnaire 2023