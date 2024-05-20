What is AI in supply chain?

Lower operating costs

AI can learn and understand complex behaviors and can learn repetitive tasks, such as tracking inventory, and complete them quickly and accurately. AI solutions can reduce overall operating costs by identifying inefficiencies and mitigating bottlenecks.

Advanced real-time decisions

AI uses historical and real-time data to make real-time decisions, oftentimes with conversational answers. AI processes the data and can analyze the root of the problem and suggest a solution, in that moment.

Cut down on errors and waste

One of the benefits of AI technology is its ability to spot behaviors and patterns. By doing so, manufacturers and warehouse operators can train algorithms to find flaws, such as employee errors and product defects, long before bigger mistakes are made. Furthermore, AI can help streamline an ERP framework and can be directly embedded.

More tailored inventory management

As previously discussed, AI can help forecast demand with its extensive use of inventory information. It can help manufacturers and supply chain managers gauge a customer’s interest in a product and determine whether a customer’s demand is rising or falling and adjust accordingly. It can aid in a manufacturer’s decision-making process and improve the accuracy of demand forecasting.

Improved warehouse efficiency

AI, specifically ML models, helps lay out warehouses more efficiently by being able to evaluate the quantity of materials coming in and improve service levels. The AI system can also plan the optimal routes for machinery and for workers and be an overall warehouse management powerhouse.

Better supply chain sustainability

By using the predictive analytics that AI offers, companies are able to make supply chains more sustainable and better for the environment. Manufacturers can use AI and ML models to optimize truckloads, predict the most efficient delivery routes and reduce product waste in the marketplace.

Optimized operations through simulation

Supply chain managers are always looking to better understand their operation. With AI-powered simulations, they’re able to not only gain insight, but also understand and find ways to improve. AI, working alongside digital twins, can visualize potential supply chain disruptions and visualize through 2D visual models external processes that might create unnecessary downtime.