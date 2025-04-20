Prompt engineering guide

Prompt Engineering

Artificial Intelligence IT automation AI in Action AI Academy

Publication Date

20th April 2025

 

What is a prompt template?

A prompt template is a structured framework designed to create effective and consistent instructions for AI models.

Author(s):

Vrunda Gadesha

AI Advocate | Technical Content Author

A prompt engineering guide is as a practical resource for understanding how to craft effective prompts to interact with artificial intelligence (AI) models such as IBM® GraniteTM, Open AI’s GPT, DALL-E, Stable Diffusion, Anthropic’s Claude , Google‘s Bard and other generative systems.1 Prompt engineering is the process of designing and refining input instructions to guide AI behavior and outputs.

It plays a crucial role in interacting with large language models (LLMs) because the quality and specificity of the prompt directly influence the AI’s ability to produce relevant, accurate and useful results.2 Whether you're generating text, creating images or solving complex problems, prompt engineering is the key to unlocking the full potential of these powerful tools. By understanding prompt engineering, users can optimize AI performance for diverse applications such as content creation, coding, research, education and more.
 

What is a prompt?

At its core, a prompt is the input given to an AI model to elicit a response. A well-structured prompt provides the context, constraints and expectations that the model needs to produce accurate and relevant outputs. For instance, asking a model to "write a short story about a futuristic city" yields different results than "describe a futuristic city in detail, focusing on architecture and culture."3

Large language models are powerful tools within the realm of generative AI (gen AI), but they are not without limitations. Without clear and precise instructions, these models can produce irrelevant, biased or overly general outputs. Prompt engineering plays a critical role in bridging this gap by leveraging principles of machine learning to guide LLMs in understanding natural language inputs effectively. By using step-by-step approaches, prompt templates and iterative refinement, users can unlock the full potential of generative AI, helping ensure responses align with the expected format, tone and content.4 Whether it's content creation, customer support or enhancing workflows, prompt engineering is integral to shaping AI-driven solutions across industries.

3D design of balls rolling on a track

The latest AI News + Insights  

Discover expertly curated insights and news on AI, cloud and more in the weekly Think Newsletter. 

Subscribe today

5 basic rules of prompting

Effective prompt engineering is guided by five key rules that help users get the most out of AI tools. These rules help ensure that AI prompts are crafted in a way that maximizes the quality of AI outputs, particularly when tackling complex tasks or striving for a specific output.

  • Clarity and conciseness: Your AI prompt should be clear and to the point. Ambiguity leads to unpredictable results, while concise instructions help the AI tool focus on delivering accurate outputs.
  • Context and constraints: Provide the necessary background and define boundaries for the task. For example, when handling complex tasks, specify the format, tone or length of the desired output to reduce confusion.
  • Iterative refinement: Prompting techniques often require trial and error. Experiment with variations and refine your prompts until the AI produces results that align with your expectations.
  • Use examples: Including examples in your prompts can guide the AI in understanding the format or style you’re aiming for. Open-source repositories often provide pre-designed examples and templates to help users craft better prompts.
  • Step-by-step instructions: For complex tasks, break them into smaller, manageable steps. This prompting technique helps the AI tool process instructions effectively and deliver coherent outputs.

By following these principles and by using open-source resources to explore prompting techniques, users can unlock the full potential of AI tools and achieve their requested outputs with greater precision.

AI Academy

Choose the right AI model for your use case

Bigger isn’t always better when it comes to AI models. Learn how to find the right fit for your business needs. Then get the guide to help you take action.
Go to episode

Techniques for crafting effective prompts

Prompt engineering is a cornerstone of effectively using AI systems to generate high-quality responses. By applying advanced prompting techniques, users can tailor AI behavior for specific tasks, refine outputs and handle increasingly complex workflows. Let’s explore some of the most effective techniques for designing prompts to get optimal results from gen AI systems:

Zero-shot prompting

Zero-shot prompting involves asking the AI to perform a task without providing any prior examples. This technique is ideal for straightforward queries where the model can infer the required response directly from the prompt. For example:

"Summarize the following article in one paragraph."
"Translate 'Good morning' into Spanish."

Zero-shot prompting works well for simple tasks but might require more context or structure for complex workflows.

Few-shot prompting

Few-shot prompting builds on the zero-shot technique by including a few examples (or snippets) within the prompt to guide the AI. This technique helps the model better understand the format, tone or structure of the requested output. For instance:

Task: Rewrite sentences formally.
Prompt: Example: "Can you help me?" → "Could you please assist?" Rewrite: "I need your advice."

Few-shot prompting is particularly effective for tasks requiring nuanced AI responses, such as creative writing, text summarization or formatting. One-shot prompting, as shown in the preceding example, can be considered as a special case of few-shot prompting.

Chain-of-thought prompting

Chain-of-thought prompting is a step-by-step approach that encourages the AI to think through the problem logically before generating a response. It is especially useful for tasks requiring reasoning or multistep problem solving. For example:

Task: Solve a math problem.
Prompt: "First, calculate the area of the rectangle. Next, use the result to find the volume. Finally, divide the volume by 2 to get the answer."

Breaking tasks into smaller steps helps the AI process complex instructions more effectively.

Tree-of-thought prompting

Tree-of-thought prompting expands on chain-of-thought techniques by allowing the AI to explore multiple reasoning paths or approaches for a given task. This technique is valuable for creative or analytical tasks where diverse perspectives are needed. For example:

Task: Brainstorm ideas for a marketing campaign.
Prompt: "Generate three different approaches for promoting a new product. For each approach, outline its key features, advantages, and potential challenges."

Tree-of-thought prompting fosters exploration and creativity, enabling richer and more detailed outputs.

Prompt chaining

Prompt chaining involves breaking a complex task into multiple interconnected prompts, where the output of one prompt feeds into the next. This technique is particularly useful for workflows requiring sequential steps or dependent outputs. For example:

Step 1: Summarize a long article.
Step 2: Extract key insights from the summary.
Step 3: Generate a presentation slide based on the extracted insights.

By chaining prompts, users can guide the AI through intricate processes while maintaining control over each step of the workflow.

The key difference between prompt chaining and chain-of-thought prompting lies in their approach. Prompt chaining breaks a task into sequential prompts where the output of one prompt feeds into the next, enabling multistep workflows. Chain-of-thought prompting involves guiding the AI to reason step-by-step within a single prompt to improve logical and coherent responses for complex tasks.

Integrating APIs with generative AI and prompt engineering techniques improves functionality by allowing external tools to enhance or refine AI responses. For example, a translation API can improve multilingual outputs or provide real-time data for dynamic workflows.  


Additionally, designing prompts with precision is crucial for specific tasks. Tailored instructions, including clear details and constraints, guide the AI to produce relevant results. Using prompt templates can further simplify implementation by providing prestructured formats for various tasks and to help ensure consistency and efficiency
 

What is a prompt template?

A prompt template is a structured framework designed to create effective and consistent instructions for AI models, such as openAI’s GPT-4, Google Gemini or IBM Granite. It simplifies the process of crafting good prompts by providing predefined formats that guide the AI to generate accurate and relevant outputs, enabling automation and reducing the need for manual fine-tuning.5

Prompt templates are tailored for specific use cases, such as chatbots, image generation, document (doc) summarization, programming or dataset analysis.

"Act as a customer support agent. Respond to the following query: [user’s input]."

Or for image generation:

"Create an image of a futuristic city at night with glowing neon lights."

These templates adapt to different models and their unique capabilities, helping ensure that the AI’s responses align with user requirements. Open-source repositories, like those on GitHub, often provide ready-made templates for tasks, making it easier to implement complex workflows without extensive expertise.

For developers, prompt templates can also be integrated into Python workflows to automate tasks such as data analysis or API interactions. Incorporating prompt templates into workflows enhances efficiency, whether for fine-tuning AI outputs, automating repetitive tasks or streamlining operations in industries. By understanding the fundamentals of prompt templates, users can unlock the full potential of generative AI to produce precise and optimized model outputs for a wide range of applications.

Summary

Prompt engineering is essential for maximizing the effectiveness of AI models, helping ensure precise and relevant outputs for diverse tasks. Techniques such as zero-shot prompting, few-shot prompting, chain of thoughts, tree of thoughts and prompt chaining, paired with prompt templates, empower users to refine workflows and optimize a model's response. As AI advances, prompting guides like this one remain invaluable tools for learning this skill and unlocking the full potential of systems such as GPT-4, Google Gemini and IBM Granite.

Foonotes

1 Yu Cheng, Jieshan Chen, Qing Huang, Zhenchang Xing, Xiwei Xu, and Qinghua Lu. 2024. Prompt Sapper: A LLM-Empowered Production Tool for Building AI Chains. ACM Trans. Softw. Eng. Methodol. 33, 5, Article 124 (June 2024), 24 pages. https://doi.org/10.1145/3638247

2 Y. Liu et al., "Optimizing Mobile-Edge AI-Generated Everything (AIGX) Services by Prompt Engineering: Fundamental, Framework, and Case Study," in IEEE Network, vol. 38, no. 5, pp. 220-228, Sept. 2024, doi: 10.1109/MNET.2023.3335255.

3 Park J, Choo S. Generative AI Prompt Engineering for Educators: Practical Strategies. Journal of Special Education Technology. 2024;0(0). doi:10.1177/01626434241298954

4 Hill, P. A., Narine, L. K., & Miller, A. L. (2024). Prompt Engineering Principles for Generative AI Use in Extension. The Journal of Extension, 62(3), Article 20. https://open.clemson.edu/joe/vol62/iss3/20

5 Hewing, Michael & Leinhos, Vincent. (2024). The Prompt Canvas: A Literature-Based Practitioner Guide for Creating Effective Prompts in Large Language Models. 10.48550/arXiv.2412.05127. 

How to choose the right foundation model

Learn how to choose the right approach in preparing datasets and employing foundation models.

Resources

Explore IBM Granite

IBM® Granite™ is our family of open, performant and trusted AI models, tailored for business and optimized to scale your AI applications. Explore language, code, time series and guardrail options.
IBM named a Strong Performer in the "Forrester Wave: AI Foundation Models for Language, Q2 2024"

Businesses recognize that they cannot scale generative AI with foundation models that they cannot trust. Download the excerpt to learn why IBM, with flagship "Granite models", is named a Strong Performer.
The CEO's guide to model optimization

Learn how to continually push teams to improve model performance and outpace the competition by using the latest AI techniques and infrastructure.
A differentiated approach to AI foundation models

Explore the value of enterprise-grade foundation models that provide trust, performance and cost-effective benefits to all industries.
Unlock the power of generative AI + ML

Learn how to incorporate generative AI, machine learning and foundation models into your business operations for improved performance.
Which AI model is right for you?

Watch a demo of the comparison of IBM models with other models across multiple use cases.
How IBM is tailoring generative AI for enterprises

Learn how IBM is developing generative foundation models that are trustworthy, energy efficient and portable.
Related solutions
IBM Granite

Achieve over 90% cost savings with Granite's smaller and open models, designed for developer efficiency. These enterprise-ready models deliver exceptional performance against safety benchmarks and across a wide range of enterprise tasks from cybersecurity to RAG.

 Explore Granite
Artificial intelligence solutions

Put AI to work in your business with IBM's industry-leading AI expertise and portfolio of solutions at your side.

 Explore AI solutions
AI consulting and services

Reinvent critical workflows and operations by adding AI to maximize experiences, real-time decision-making and business value.

 Explore AI services
Take the next step

Explore the IBM library of foundation models in the IBM watsonx portfolio to scale generative AI for your business with confidence.

 Discover watsonx.ai Explore IBM Granite AI models