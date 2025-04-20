A prompt engineering guide is as a practical resource for understanding how to craft effective prompts to interact with artificial intelligence (AI) models such as IBM® GraniteTM, Open AI’s GPT, DALL-E, Stable Diffusion, Anthropic’s Claude , Google‘s Bard and other generative systems.1 Prompt engineering is the process of designing and refining input instructions to guide AI behavior and outputs.

It plays a crucial role in interacting with large language models (LLMs) because the quality and specificity of the prompt directly influence the AI’s ability to produce relevant, accurate and useful results.2 Whether you're generating text, creating images or solving complex problems, prompt engineering is the key to unlocking the full potential of these powerful tools. By understanding prompt engineering, users can optimize AI performance for diverse applications such as content creation, coding, research, education and more.

