What is prompt chaining?

Consider the scenario where we have information in Spanish language. We need to extract the information from it, but we do not understand Spanish. First, we need to translate the text from Spanish to English. Then, we need to ask a question to extract the information and then translate the extracted information from English to Spanish again. This is a complex task, and if we try to combine these steps into one prompt, it will be too complex, subsequently increasing the likelihood of more errors in the response. As a result, it's best to convert a complex prompt into a sequence of simple prompts. Some steps to do this include:

Identify the main goal or objective of the prompt. Break down the main goal into sub-tasks, that is, more specific actions or tasks. Create a prompt for each specific action or task. Ensure that each prompt is clear, concise, and unambiguous. Test the prompts to ensure that they are easy to understand and comprehensive.

Here our complex prompt is: "Consider the given text in Spanish. Translate it into English. Find all the statistics and facts used in this text and list them as bullet points. Translate them again into Spanish."

To convert this complex prompt into simple prompts, we can break down the main goal into smaller actions or tasks, and we can create a chain of prompts as below: