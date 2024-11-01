What is DSPy?

DSPy can be helpful in several different types of workflows and scenarios. Some of the most commonly used ones are retrieval-augmented generation, multihop question answering, and document summarization.

Chain of thought

Chain of thought (CoT) prompting simulates human-like reasoning processes by asking the model to decompose complex tasks into a sequence of logical steps toward a final resolution.[1] These reasoning steps are fed into the context window of the model providing it more grounding in the task at hand and often leading to better responses even in complex scenarios. DSPy helps by having the language model generate chain of thought prompts and strategies and testing those with the language model to generate the most effective CoT prompts for the given model.

Retrieval-augmented generation

Retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) is an approach that allows LLMs to tap into a large corpus of knowledge from sources and query its knowledge store to find relevant passages or content and produce a well-refined response. RAG ensures LLMs can dynamically use real-time knowledge even if not originally trained on the subject and give correct answers. This additional power leads to greater complexity when setting up RAG pipelines. DSPy offers a seamless approach to setting up prompting pipelines and either generating effective prompts (prompt-tuning) or in the case of smaller models, fine-tuning the model weights themselves.

RAG pipelines can be optimized with DSPy in two ways: using labeled examples or by using bootstrap examples. Labeled examples are simply preexisting, manually labeled examples are used for training the student model directly. Bootstraps in the DSPy context means using a language mode in a teacher and student paradigm. The teacher generates new training examples based on a few user provided prompts. These bootstrapped examples are then used alongside or instead of the manually labeled examples to train the student module until it provides the correct answers. The prompts that generate the correct responses are then iteratively updated throughout the DSPy pipeline.

Multihop question answering

Many times, a single search query is not enough for a complex question-answering task. The popular HotPot Question Answering dataset consists of questions that require multiple question parsing and retrievals before they can be answered. For instance: “Bill Nelson flew as a Payload Specialist on a space shuttle launched for the first time in what year?” This answer requires knowing that Bill Nelson flew on the Space Shuttle Columbia and then being able to determine that the Columbia first flew in 1981.

The standard approach to this challenge in the retrieval augmented literature is building a multihop search system. These systems read the retrieved results and then generate additional queries to gather additional information when necessary before arriving to a final answer. Using DSPy you can create the same system in a few lines of code in a robust way that allows you to update models and simply re-run your pipeline.

Summarization

Summarization condenses a longer piece of text into a shorter version while still retaining the key information and main ideas. It’s a powerful skill for an LLM to do well, with applications ranging from creating article abstracts to generating concise reports from lengthy documents.

Evaluating the quality of summaries produced by language models presents significant challenges. Unlike tasks with clear right or wrong answers, summarization quality is often subjective and context dependent. The model needs to balance information retention with conciseness while preserving the original text’s tone and intent and ensure factual accuracy without introducing errors. Adapting to different types of source material and summary purposes presents an additional challenge. DSPy allows you to use labeled data to tune your summarization prompts to get the best responses possible.