If we think about prompt chaining, it is a more rudimentary form of CoT prompting, where the AI is prompted to generate responses based on a given context or question. In contrast, CoT prompting goes beyond merely generating coherent and relevant responses by requiring the AI to construct an entire logical argument, including premises and a conclusion, from scratch. While prompt chaining focuses on refining individual responses, CoT prompting aims to create a comprehensive and logically consistent argument, thereby pushing the boundaries of AI's problem-solving capabilities.

Consider if an AI is asked "What color is the sky?", the AI would generate a simple and direct response, such as "The sky is blue." However, if asked to explain why the sky is blue using CoT prompting, the AI would first define what "blue" means (a primary color), then deduce that the sky appears blue due to the absorption of other colors by the atmosphere. This response demonstrates the AI's ability to construct a logical argument.