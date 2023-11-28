The mapping of the IBM Watson and watsonx family of products to the RAG pattern is shown in the diagram above.

watsonx Discovery implements the pre-processing, embedding generation, and relevancy storage and retrieval functions of the pattern. For certain types of solutions, watsonx Discovery can also be used as the front-end generative AI application for users. Beyond simply replacing a vector database, watsonx Discovery offers out-of-the-box NLP enrichments including entity extraction, sentiment analysis, emotion analysis, keyword extractions, category classification, concept tagging and others.

For chat solutions, watsonx Assistant provides the user interface and also conversational capabilities such as remembering the subject of previous queries. For example, if a user asks "Tell me about the Toast-o-matic" and then "How much is it?" watsonx Assistant knows that "it" in the last query refers to the toaster in the first.

Finally, watsonx.ai provides a selection of large language models clients can chose from in a cloud hosting environment. With watsonx.ai, clients can train, validate, tune and deploy generative AI, foundation models and machine learning capabilities with ease and build AI applications in a fraction of the time with a fraction of the data.