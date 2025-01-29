What is zero-shot prompting?

One of the promises of foundation models is that they can be adapted to many use cases without requiring additional training data. In zero-shot prompting, the model is prompted to generate a response without receiving an example of the desired output for the use case. Zero-shot prompting is an application of zero-shot learning, a machine learning pattern that asks models to make predictions with zero training data.

In the example below, IBM’s granite-3-8b-instruct model from IBM's Granite Series is prompted by using zero-shot prompting on a classification use case.[2] In this case, the model is asked to classify an IT issue as belonging to either the class “High” or the class “Low,” indicating the urgency of the issue. In this example, the model infers the classification label “High” for the prompt (as depicted by the bold output), an appropriate response in this context.

Note: The prompt was executed in IBM watsonx.ai Prompt Lab using the “Freeform” mode.

Set the Class name for the issue described to either High, Medium or Low. Predict only the Class name for the last issue. Give a short description for why that Class name was chosen.

Class name: High

Description: An issue that has a high business cost, impacts many users or both.

Class name: Medium

Description: An issue that falls somewhere in between high and low.

Class name: Low

Description: An issue that has an impact on a few users, does not have a high business cost or both.

Issue: Users are reporting that they are unable to upload files.

Class: High

Description: This issue is considered high because it impacts many users and has a high business cost. The inability to upload files can prevent users from completing their tasks, which can lead to delays and decreased productivity. Additionally, this issue may impact multiple departments or teams, further increasing the business cost.

A zero-shot prompting strategy is often the default prompt engineering strategy when tasking a model with a new problem.[1] This example demonstrates how the model is expected to generate an appropriate inference without any explicit examples of responses. The zero-shot prompting scenario mimics human learning in applying prior knowledge to solve new problems.[3]