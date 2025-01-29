What is zero-shot prompting?

Zero-shot prompting is a prompt engineering method that relies on the pretraining of a large language model (LLM) to infer an appropriate response. In contrast to other prompt engineering methods such as few-shot prompting, zero-shot prompting models aren’t provided examples of output.[1]
One of the promises of foundation models is that they can be adapted to many use cases without requiring additional training data. In zero-shot prompting, the model is prompted to generate a response without receiving an example of the desired output for the use case. Zero-shot prompting is an application of zero-shot learning, a machine learning pattern that asks models to make predictions with zero training data.
In the example below, IBM’s granite-3-8b-instruct model from IBM's Granite Series is prompted by using zero-shot prompting on a classification use case.[2] In this case, the model is asked to classify an IT issue as belonging to either the class “High” or the class “Low,” indicating the urgency of the issue. In this example, the model infers the classification label “High” for the prompt (as depicted by the bold output), an appropriate response in this context.
Note: The prompt was executed in IBM watsonx.ai Prompt Lab using the “Freeform” mode.
Set the Class name for the issue described to either High, Medium or Low. Predict only the Class name for the last issue. Give a short description for why that Class name was chosen.
Class name: High
Description: An issue that has a high business cost, impacts many users or both.
Class name: Medium
Description: An issue that falls somewhere in between high and low.
Class name: Low
Description: An issue that has an impact on a few users, does not have a high business cost or both.
Issue: Users are reporting that they are unable to upload files.
Class: High
Description: This issue is considered high because it impacts many users and has a high business cost. The inability to upload files can prevent users from completing their tasks, which can lead to delays and decreased productivity. Additionally, this issue may impact multiple departments or teams, further increasing the business cost.
A zero-shot prompting strategy is often the default prompt engineering strategy when tasking a model with a new problem.[1] This example demonstrates how the model is expected to generate an appropriate inference without any explicit examples of responses. The zero-shot prompting scenario mimics human learning in applying prior knowledge to solve new problems.[3]
While the model isn’t provided example prompts, it is provided with details about how to complete the given task:[1]
Instruction: First, the instructions provided to the model are to “Set the Class name for the issue described...”
Context: Next, the context for the model includes a description of class names.
Input data: The model receives input data to run the classification task with the prompt of “Issue: Users are reporting that they are unable to upload files.”
Output indicator: Optionally, the model can receive an output indicator with the text "Class:" which cues the model to respond with the class name of the issue.
The customized format of this prompt is for the classification problem at hand. Other use cases might require a different format for the prompt and they might not contain the same instruction, context, input data and output indicator components.[1] Different models can require different formats for a prompt. Be sure to follow any instructions given for how to format a prompt for a specific model. In this example, as a result of the pretraining of the model and this well-crafted prompt utilizing the described components, the model responds with appropriate output for this task.
In contrast to zero-shot prompting, few-shot prompting provides the model with examples of expected input and output for the task.[1] By using the same IBM granite-3-8b-instruct model, examples of “Issues” and their corresponding “Classes” for this task are provided.[2] The three examples of input and output that are provided illustrate the few-shot prompting strategy. In response to this prompt, the model makes a reasonable prediction of the class “Medium” (as highlighted in bold).
Note: The prompt was executed in IBM watsonx.ai Prompt Lab using the “Freeform” mode.
Set the Class name for the issue described to either High, Medium or Low. I've provided a few examples of issues and their corresponding Class names. Predict only the Class name for the last issue. Give a short description for why that Class name was chosen.
Class name: High
Description: An issue that has a high business cost, impacts many users or both.
Class name: Medium
Description: An issue that falls somewhere in between high and low.
Class name: Low
Description: An issue that has an impact on a few users, does not have a high business cost or both.
Issue: New users report that they cannot create accounts.
Class: High
Issue: A user reports that labels are rendering overlapping in the app's analytics function.
Class: Low
Issue: Users in the United States are reporting that the app is crashing when trying to make a purchase.
Class: High
Issue: Users report that images are not loading in the app.
Class: Medium
Explanation: The issue of images not loading in the app impacts users' experience and may cause frustration, but it does not have a high business cost or impact many users. Therefore, it is classified as a medium-level issue.
Few-shot prompting, which is a strategy derived from the few-shot learning paradigm, is typically used to improve the performance of the model over zero-shot prompting on a task.[1] In this example, the AI model produces useful inferences in both the zero-shot and few-shot scenarios. In deciding whether to use zero-shot or few-shot prompting, one should consider the constraints of the given problem and the demonstrated performance of both strategies. The image below diagrams the difference between zero-shot prompting and few-shot prompting, with one-shot prompting also shown as a special case.
As as result of being able to make predictions without examples of input and desired output, the zero-shot prompting strategy is valuable in situations where labeled data is scarce or difficult to source. The strategy has the following advantages:[1]
Advantages
Limitations
Disadvantages of this prompting technique are seen in cases where, without an explicit example, models are not able to infer an appropriate response to a prompt. However, advances in training methods for LLMs improve model output for zero-shot prompting across various use cases.[4]
Zero-shot prompting relies on the foundation model’s pretrained knowledge and its flexibility to adapt to the requested prompt and to provide an appropriate response.[1]
Improving responses in the zero-shot scenario is a focus of researchers.[1] Zero-shot prompt response accuracy is often used to benchmark model performance while testing new model training methods.[4] Two improvements that have resulted in better zero-shot prompting performance are instruction tuning and reinforcement learning with human feedback (RLHF).[5], [6]
In instruction tuning, a model is fine-tuned by using supervised learning on a dataset that includes instructions for various tasks and outcomes for these tasks. The dataset includes tasks such as text summarization, conversion and reading comprehension. This strategy of fine-tuning with an instructional dataset has resulted in better zero-shot prompting performance on new tasks in these categories.[5]
Another example of using fine-tuning to improve zero-shot prompting outcomes is RLHF fine-tuning, in which reinforcement learning learns a policy that guides the model to better outputs. In this 3-step process, the model is first fine-tuned by using an instructional dataset in which humans have provided the target responses. Then, the model projects outputs to several prompts ranked by humans. Lastly, the ranked outputs are used to train a reinforcement learning model that learns a policy to select best outputs based on these human-provided rankings.[9]
The final step uses reinforcement learning’s ability to use the consequences (rewards or punishments) of actions (decision or path taken) to learn a strategy (or policy) for making good decisions. In this case, the problem space is all of the potential strategies that could be used in the model’s selection of a good output as its response.[6]
In comparison to traditional supervised machine learning for natural language processing (NLP), zero-shot prompting does not require labeled training data. Artificial intelligence practitioners and data scientists can use the generative AI technology of large language models in the zero-shot prompting scenario for various use cases including:[7]
Text classification
As shown in the prior example classifying the priority of IT issues with IBM’s granite-3-8b-instruct model, the model can achieve classification without prior examples belonging to the different classes. This capability is ideal for situations where limited or no labeled training data exists.
Information extraction
Given a body of text and a question, an LLM can extract the requested information in accordance with a prompt.
Question answering
Using the pretrained knowledge of a model, a user can prompt for a response to a question.
Text summarization
Given text and an instruction for text summarization, large language models can run this task in the zero-shot prompt scenario without requiring example summaries of other texts.
Generation
LLMs generate data in the form of text, code, images and more for specified use cases.
Conversation
Typically using models tuned for chat (such as the well-known chat-GPT series), LLMs can interact with a user in chat mode, accomplishing many of the preceding use cases.
For complex use cases such as multistep reasoning tasks, both zero-shot prompting and few-shot prompting might fail to produce an appropriate response from the model. Advanced prompting techniques including chain-of-thoughts and tree-of-thoughts can be more successful in these cases.
Chain-of-thoughts: Chain-of-thought (CoT) prompting is a strategy that poses a task to the model by specifying the larger task as a series of discrete steps to solve. This exposition of intermediary steps improves the ability of the model to generate a correct response. CoT also allows better transparency into the problem-solving process because of the elucidation of the intermediate steps. This prompt engineering technique shows success in areas including improving customer service chatbot performance, helping organize the thoughts of researchers and writers and generating step-by-step descriptions for math and science educational problems.[8]
Tree of thoughts: Tree-of-thought (ToT) prompting generates a branching text tree of potential next steps and corresponding possible solutions to the problem. This tree structure allows the model to explore multiple paths and backtrack, if necessary, when a path doesn’t result in an acceptable solution. It is designed to approximate human reasoning strategies when comparing potential paths to a solution. Common strategies for exploring solutions are breadth-first-search (BFS) and depth-first-search (DFS) along with the heuristic search and reinforcement learning approaches. Researchers have used this application to solve puzzles such as sudoku and the Game of 24.[9], [10]
