What is tree of thoughts?

The tree of thoughts (ToT) and chain of thoughts (CoT) frameworks serve as conceptual algorithms for understanding the organization and progression of text generation in language models (LMs) such as generative pretrained transformers (for example, GPT-3 and GPT-4). These prompting techniques are a part of prompt engineering, which involves crafting inputs (prompts) to effectively guide LMs in generating preferred outputs.

Tree of thoughts prompting: This framework operates on the model’s ability to generate text hierarchically, with a central topic or idea leading to branching subtopics and details. This approach mirrors how a model can expand on a specific prompt by generating increasingly specific and related text, similar to a tree structure. It allows for lookahead and tree search strategies, where the model can explore multiple branches before committing to a path, making it suitable for general problem-solving and scenarios requiring complex decision-making. This method incorporates common sense reasoning and heuristics to evaluate the quality of each branch. The self-consistency mechanism is employed to provide reliable evaluations by prompting the model multiple times.

Chain of thought prompting: In contrast, this concept corresponds to the model's capacity to generate text in a linear, left-to-right fashion, where each subsequent token is directly influenced by the preceding tokens. This sequential progression reflects a simpler, more straightforward approach to text generation. CoT is effective for tasks that require a clear, step-by-step logical flow. Few-shot learning, where the model is provided with a few examples to learn from, can enhance this method by providing contextual understanding. CoT serves as a baseline technique in prompt engineering, offering a foundational method that is simpler to implement but might lack the depth and complexity of ToT.

Comparison and applications: While ToT prompting represents a more intricate and interconnected approach to text generation, by using tree search and lookahead strategies, CoT reflects a simpler, sequential progression. ToT's hierarchical nature makes it suitable for tasks requiring detailed exploration of multiple solutions, such as reinforcement learning scenarios, where backtracking and alternative strategies are crucial. However, CoT's linear progression is ideal for tasks that need a clear, logical sequence of thoughts.

In practical applications, APIs for LMs, including GPT-3 and GPT-4, use prompting techniques such as ToT and CoT to enhance their performance in diverse tasks, from creative writing to complex problem-solving.[2] Prompt engineering continues to evolve, providing powerful tools for harnessing the capabilities of advanced transformers in language models.