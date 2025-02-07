RAG vs. fine-tuning vs. prompt engineering

Retrieval augmented generation works by locating data that is relevant to the user’s query, then using that data to create more informative prompts. An information retrieval mechanism is added to augment the prompts for the LLM and help it generate more relevant responses.

RAG models generate answers through a four-stage process:

Query: a user submits a query, which initializes the RAG system.

Information retrieval: complex algorithms or APIs comb internal and external knowledge bases in search of relevant information.

Integration: the retrieved data is combined with the user’s query and given to the RAG model to answer. Up to this point, the LLM has not processed the query.

Response: blending the retrieved data with its own training and stored knowledge, the LLM generates a contextually rich and accurate response.

When searching through documents, RAG systems use semantic search. Vector databases organize data by similarity, thus enabling searches by meaning, rather than by keyword. Semantic search techniques enable RAG algorithms to reach past keywords to the intent of a query and return the most relevant data.

RAG systems require extensive data architecture construction and maintenance. Data engineers must build the data pipelines needed to connect their organization’s data lakehouses with the LLM and use RAG. RAG systems also need precise prompt engineering to locate the right data and make sure the LLM knows what to do with it.

Again, imagine a gen AI model as an amateur home cook. They know the basics of cooking but lack the latest information and expert knowledge of a chef trained in a particular cuisine. RAG is like giving the home cook a cookbook for that cuisine. By combining their general knowledge of cooking with the recipes in the cookbook, the home cook can create their favorite cuisine-specific dishes with ease.