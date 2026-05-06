Zero-shot prompting is the most straightforward way to interact with an AI model. You give the model a task or question without providing any examples of what you want. The model relies entirely on what it learned during its training to understand and complete your request.

Think of it like asking a knowledgeable colleague to help with a task they’ve never done for your company specifically, but have general expertise in. You describe what you need, and they use their existing knowledge to figure it out.

Example:

Let’s say you’re running a customer support team and want to automatically classify incoming tickets by urgency. With zero-shot prompting, you might simply ask:

“Classify this customer issue as high, medium or low priority: ‘I can’t access my account and need to submit a report by end-of-day.’”