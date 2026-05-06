Zero-shot versus few-shot prompting

By Vanna Winland

Getting AI to understand exactly what you want is a bit like giving someone directions. You can describe the destination in words, or you can show some familiar landmarks or example routes.

That distinction mirrors what separates zero-shot prompting and few-shot prompting: one relies on a clear description alone, the other grounds it in concrete examples. These are two of the most fundamental prompting techniques in generative AI. Understanding when to use each is one of the simplest ways to get more reliable results from any large language model (LLM).

What is zero-shot prompting?

Zero-shot prompting is the most straightforward way to interact with an AI model. You give the model a task or question without providing any examples of what you want. The model relies entirely on what it learned during its training to understand and complete your request.

Think of it like asking a knowledgeable colleague to help with a task they’ve never done for your company specifically, but have general expertise in. You describe what you need, and they use their existing knowledge to figure it out.

Example:

Let’s say you’re running a customer support team and want to automatically classify incoming tickets by urgency. With zero-shot prompting, you might simply ask:

Classify this customer issue as high, medium or low priority: ‘I can’t access my account and need to submit a report by end-of-day.’”

zero-shot-prompting this image will accompany the explainer on one-shot-prompting

The model uses its understanding of language, urgency indicators and business contexts to determine this issue is likely a high priority issue—no training examples needed.

Key characteristics of zero-shot prompting:

  • No examples required in your prompt
  • Fast to set up—write your prompt and go
  • Works well for general tasks where standard interpretation is fine
  • Best starting point when exploring what a model can do

Zero-shot prompting is typically your default choice when you need quick results for general tasks, or when you’re prototyping before committing to a more structured approach. 

What is few-shot prompting?

Few-shot prompting takes a different approach. Instead of relying solely on the model’s training, you provide a handful of examples that demonstrate exactly what you want. The model picks up on the pattern in your examples and applies it to new inputs.

This method is like onboarding a new team member by walking them through a few completed cases before asking them to handle similar work independently. The examples help them understand not just what to do, but how you want it done. 

Example: 

Using the same customer support scenario, a few-shot prompt might look like this: 

Classify these customer issues by priority:

Issue: ‘My password reset email hasn’t arrived yet!’  --> Priority: Low

Issue: ‘The payment system is down and customers can’t complete purchases.’  --> Priority: High

Issue: ‘I have a question about my invoice from last month.’ --> Priority: Medium 

Now classify this issue: ‘I can’t access my account and need to submit a report by end-of-day.’  --> Priority: ?

Few-shot prompting refers to the process of providing an AI model with a few examples of a task to guide its performance

By providing these examples, you’re showing the model your specific criteria for what makes something high, medium or low priority. It recognizes the pattern and applies it more consistently to new cases. 

Key characteristics of few-shot prompting: 

  • Includes a small number of examples, typically 3–5
  • More consistent for specialized or nuanced tasks 
  • Teaches the model your specific criteria, not just general conventions
  • Requires upfront effort to write good examples 

Few-shot prompting leverages what researchers call “metalearning,” the model’s ability to adapt its responses based on examples provided within the prompt itself, rather than from extra training.

Real-world business use cases

Zero-shot prompting works well for:

  • General content generation:  Need a quick blog post outline, a product description or a social media caption? Zero-shot handles these tasks well because the task is familiar and standard interpretation is usually fine.
  • Brainstorming and exploration: When you need a range of ideas or different angles on a problem, zero-shot produces diverse suggestions without being constrained by examples. 
  • Straightforward question answering: For common customer support questions, like “What are your business hours?” or “How do I reset my password?”, a model’s pretraining is sufficient with no additional context needed. 
     

Few-shot prompting works well for: 

  • Domain-specific classification: A healthcare company classifying medical documents according to internal taxonomy, or an e-commerce business running sentiment analysis that accounts for industry-specific nuances a general model might miss.
  • Brand-consistent content creation: A marketing team can provide examples of their established tone and style, ensuring AI-generated content matches their voice whether that’s formal and precise or casual and conversational.
  • Specialized data extraction: A financial services firm extracting specific clauses from contracts can show the model exactly which data points matter, producing far more reliable outputs than a zero-shot approach would.  

Key differences between zero-shot and few-shot prompting

Understanding when to use each approach can significantly impact your results:

Accuracy and consistency:

  • Zero-shot works well for general tasks but may vary when the task is ambiguous or specialized—for example, classifying customer tone in a niche industry or extracting specific data points from legal documents where “correct” depends on your internal standards
  • Few-shot produces more consistent results by anchoring the model to your specific criteria

Setup time: 

  • Zero-shot is immediate—write your prompt and go
  • Few-shot requires upfront effort to write and test good examples

Best use cases:

  • Zero-shot: Exploratory work, general questions, standard interpretations, quick prototyping
  • Few-shot: Custom output formats, nuanced classifications, brand-specific tone, any task where zero-shot results feel inconsistent or off-target

Cost considerations:

  • Zero-shot uses shorter prompts, which means lower token usage and lower API costs
  • Few-shot uses longer prompts with examples, so costs are slightly higher per request

Choosing the right approach

You don’t have to commit to one. Start with zero-shot when the task is general, you’re still exploring or speed matters more than consistency. Move to few-shot when outputs are inconsistent, the task is domain-specific, or format and tone need to match a specific standard.

A handful of well-chosen examples can meaningfully improve model performance without the complexity of fine-tuning or rebuilding your workflow from scratch.  

Author

Vanna Winland

AI Advocate & Technology Writer
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