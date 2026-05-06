Getting AI to understand exactly what you want is a bit like giving someone directions. You can describe the destination in words, or you can show some familiar landmarks or example routes.
That distinction mirrors what separates zero-shot prompting and few-shot prompting: one relies on a clear description alone, the other grounds it in concrete examples. These are two of the most fundamental prompting techniques in generative AI. Understanding when to use each is one of the simplest ways to get more reliable results from any large language model (LLM).
Zero-shot prompting is the most straightforward way to interact with an AI model. You give the model a task or question without providing any examples of what you want. The model relies entirely on what it learned during its training to understand and complete your request.
Think of it like asking a knowledgeable colleague to help with a task they’ve never done for your company specifically, but have general expertise in. You describe what you need, and they use their existing knowledge to figure it out.
Example:
Let’s say you’re running a customer support team and want to automatically classify incoming tickets by urgency. With zero-shot prompting, you might simply ask:
“Classify this customer issue as high, medium or low priority: ‘I can’t access my account and need to submit a report by end-of-day.’”
The model uses its understanding of language, urgency indicators and business contexts to determine this issue is likely a high priority issue—no training examples needed.
Key characteristics of zero-shot prompting:
Zero-shot prompting is typically your default choice when you need quick results for general tasks, or when you’re prototyping before committing to a more structured approach.
Few-shot prompting takes a different approach. Instead of relying solely on the model’s training, you provide a handful of examples that demonstrate exactly what you want. The model picks up on the pattern in your examples and applies it to new inputs.
This method is like onboarding a new team member by walking them through a few completed cases before asking them to handle similar work independently. The examples help them understand not just what to do, but how you want it done.
Example:
Using the same customer support scenario, a few-shot prompt might look like this:
“Classify these customer issues by priority:
Issue: ‘My password reset email hasn’t arrived yet!’ --> Priority: Low
Issue: ‘The payment system is down and customers can’t complete purchases.’ --> Priority: High
Issue: ‘I have a question about my invoice from last month.’ --> Priority: Medium
Now classify this issue: ‘I can’t access my account and need to submit a report by end-of-day.’ --> Priority: ?”
By providing these examples, you’re showing the model your specific criteria for what makes something high, medium or low priority. It recognizes the pattern and applies it more consistently to new cases.
Key characteristics of few-shot prompting:
Few-shot prompting leverages what researchers call “metalearning,” the model’s ability to adapt its responses based on examples provided within the prompt itself, rather than from extra training.
Zero-shot prompting works well for:
Few-shot prompting works well for:
Understanding when to use each approach can significantly impact your results:
Accuracy and consistency:
Setup time:
Best use cases:
Cost considerations:
You don’t have to commit to one. Start with zero-shot when the task is general, you’re still exploring or speed matters more than consistency. Move to few-shot when outputs are inconsistent, the task is domain-specific, or format and tone need to match a specific standard.
A handful of well-chosen examples can meaningfully improve model performance without the complexity of fine-tuning or rebuilding your workflow from scratch.
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