Build a procurement compliance agent with active prompting on IBM watsonx Orchestrate

Active prompting is a prompt engineering technique that identifies high uncertainty questions the model is unsure about and adds targeted human chain-of-thought guidance to improve its responses. It addresses a fundamental limitation of standard chain-of-thought (CoT) prompting: the exemplars used to guide a model are typically chosen at random or by human intuition, with no systematic method for determining which examples are actually the most useful for the model to learn from.

The core idea of active prompting is borrowed from uncertainty-based active learning in machine learning. The active prompting workflow follows four steps:

1. Uncertainty estimation

Rather than assuming which questions are hard, you ask the model to answer a set of questions multiple times and observe where its answers are inconsistent. Given a set of training questions D, the model is queried k times per question to generate k answers {a₁, a₂, ..., aₖ}. The uncertainty u of each question is then calculated across those k responses by using one of several metrics:

Disagreement: How many different answers appear (calculated as u = h/k where h is the count of unique answers).

How many different answers appear (calculated as u = h/k where h is the count of unique answers). Entropy: How evenly the answers are spread out.

How evenly the answers are spread out. Variance: For numeric answers, how far they are from the average.

If the answers vary a lot, the model is uncertain, and those are the questions where adding a human chain‑of‑thought is most useful.

For example, suppose that you ask the model the same question five times: “Is shipping free for orders under USD 50?”

If the model answers “yes” twice and “no” three times, that inconsistency shows high uncertainty.

Active prompting would flag this question and add a human‑written explanation to help the model learn the correct reasoning.

2. Selection

As shown in the previous example, the questions where the model produced the most inconsistent answers across runs are selected as candidates for human annotation. These are the questions where the model’s reasoning is genuinely unstable, not just occasionally wrong.

3. Annotation

A human expert annotates the selected uncertain questions with chain-of-thought reasoning by writing out the explicit reasoning steps that lead to the correct answer. These human-annotated exemplars form a new set of few-shot examples grounded in the model’s actual uncertainty zones rather than a human’s intuition about what might be difficult.

4. Final inference

The newly annotated exemplars are added to each test question following the standard chain-of-thought prompting recipe. The model now reasons with examples specifically chosen and annotated to address its weakest points.