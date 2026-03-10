Large Language Models (LLMs) have significantly simplified how applications generate natural language responses. However, in enterprise environments, relying on a single, complex prompt often leads to challenges such as inconsistent outputs, limited control over tone and accuracy and difficulty debugging failures.

Iterative prompting addresses these challenges by breaking a task into multiple focused steps, where each prompt refines or validates the output of the previous one.

In this article, we demonstrate how to implement iterative prompting using watsonx Orchestrate through a practical IT operations use case. We show how watsonx Orchestrate enables enterprises to design reliable, explainable and governed AI workflows by orchestrating reasoning across iterative interactions.