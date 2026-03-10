By Nivetha Suruliraj

Introduction

Large Language Models (LLMs) have significantly simplified how applications generate natural language responses. However, in enterprise environments, relying on a single, complex prompt often leads to challenges such as inconsistent outputs, limited control over tone and accuracy and difficulty debugging failures.

Iterative prompting addresses these challenges by breaking a task into multiple focused steps, where each prompt refines or validates the output of the previous one. 

In this article, we demonstrate how to implement iterative prompting using watsonx Orchestrate through a practical IT operations use case. We show how watsonx Orchestrate enables enterprises to design reliable, explainable and governed AI workflows by orchestrating reasoning across iterative interactions.

Why iterative prompting?

Single shot prompts attempt to solve multiple objectives like analysis, reasoning, formatting and validation. While effective in some scenarios, this approach can be fragile in production systems.

Iterative prompting offers several advantages: 

  • Improved output quality through step-by-step refinement
  • Clear separation of responsibilities across prompts
  •  Easier debugging and optimization
  •  Better alignment with enterprise governance requirements

Watsonx Orchestrate operationalises this pattern by coordinating structured reasoning policies, knowledge grounding and multi-turn interactions without requiring procedural loop logic.

Use case: IT incident analysis and resolution assistant

IT operations teams frequently analyse incidents triggered by system telemetry and performance signals.

Example incident:

“Application latency increased significantly after the latest deployment” 

Diagnosing such incidents requires more than summarisation. Effective analysis involves, 

  • Interpreting telemetry signals  
  • Inferring probable causes  
  • Proposing actionable remediation steps 

Manual analysis is time-consuming and often dependent on individual expertise. Automating this workflow requires structured reasoning rather than single-response generation.

Objective 

Build an AI assistant that, 

  • Analyses incident telemetry data 
  • Identifies probable operational risks and root causes 
  • Generates actionable resolution guidance 

Each stage builds on the output of the previous one, making this scenario ideal for iterative prompting.

Steps

Step:1  Create the agent in watsonx Orchestrate

Before implementing iterative prompting, we first create an AI agent using the watsonx Orchestrate agent builder interface.

Navigate to the watsonx Orchestrate console and open the Build agents and tools workspace. This interface provides a visual environment for defining agent capabilities, behaviour policies and knowledge sources without requiring application code.

Select Create from scratch to initialise a new agent for the IT Incident Analysis use case.

Provide a descriptive name and purpose for the agent. In this example, the agent is configured to analyse incident telemetry and refine reasoning iteratively.

 

Screenshot of IBM watsonx Orchestrate IT incident iterative prompting
Screenshot of IBM watsonx Orchestrate IT incident iterative prompting

Step:2  Add sample data to the Knowledge layer

In watsonx Orchestrate Agent Builder, incident telemetry and structured operational context are supplied through the Knowledge layer rather than traditional input variables.

Upload a text file containing incident telemetry records. During inference, watsonx Orchestrate retrieves semantically relevant telemetry fragments and injects them into the agent’s reasoning context. This design decouples data ingestion from prompt construction, improving maintainability and governance.

Sample Data

For this tutorial, we use a structured telemetry dataset representing incident conditions where each record includes,

  • A unique incident identifier 
  • The affected service name 
  • Resource utilisation metrics 
  • Observed symptoms 
  • Recent system changes 

Incident Telemetry Records

Incident ID: INC001

Service Name: Payments API

CPU Usage: 92

Memory Usage: 78

Severity: High

Symptom: High latency

Recent Change: New deployment

Incident ID: INC002

Service Name: User Profile Service

CPU Usage: 67

Memory Usage: 83

Severity: Medium

Symptom: Intermittent timeouts

Recent Change: Configuration update

Incident ID: INC003

Service Name: Inventory Service

CPU Usage: 54

Memory Usage: 61

Severity: Low

Symptom: Slow response

Recent Change: No recent changes

After creating the agent, navigate to the Knowledge section in Agent Builder. The Knowledge panel allows the agent to access external document and enterprise data sources.

Click Add source to attach incident telemetry.

Screenshot of IBM watsonx Orchestrate IT incident iterative prompting

Watsonx Orchestrate supports multiple knowledge backends, including databases and search systems. For this example, we use upload files, which is ideal for controlled demonstrations and lightweight datasets.

Screenshot of IBM watsonx Orchestrate IT incident iterative prompting

Select Upload files and proceed to the file upload step. Upload a .txt file containing structured telemetry records.

Screenshot of IBM watsonx Orchestrate IT incident iterative prompting
Screenshot of IBM watsonx Orchestrate IT incident iterative prompting

After uploading the file, provide a descriptive knowledge name and purpose.

Name: incident_data

Description: Contains structured IT incident telemetry and operational signals, including service names, severity levels, symptoms, CPU utilization, memory utilization and recent system changes. Use this knowledge when analyzing incidents, diagnosing performance issues, identifying probable root causes, or generating resolution steps.

This description helps watsonx orchestrate determine when the knowledge should be invoked during reasoning.

Screenshot of IBM watsonx Orchestrate IT incident iterative prompting

Once saved, the dataset appears as an active knowledge source for the agent. At this stage, the agent can retrieve telemetry fragments dynamically during inference.

Screenshot of IBM watsonx Orchestrate IT incident iterative prompting

Step:4  Implementing iterative prompting and behaviour policies

With the agent created and incident telemetry attached through the Knowledge layer, the next step is to define how the agent performs reasoning using iterative prompting. Instead of relying on a single complex prompt, iterative prompting decomposes reasoning into multiple focused stages, where each step refines the output of the previous one.

The iterative prompting workflow is implemented as a sequence of orchestrated steps,

Incident Data

Initial Analysis

Risk and Root Cause Refinement

Resolution Generation

Structured Response

Each step uses a focused prompt and passes its output to the next step.

Defining iterative reasoning policies using the Behaviour section

In watsonx orchestrate Agent Builder, the Behaviour section governs the persistent reasoning rules that guide how the agent interprets inputs and structures outputs.

Unlike execution prompts, behaviour policies apply consistently across all interactions and enforce deterministic reasoning patterns.

For iterative prompting workflows, behaviour configuration is essential because it ensures that the agent:

  • Reasons over telemetry metrics rather than keywords
  • Refines conclusions across stages instead of restarting analysis
  • Produces structured and explainable responses
  • Handles missing data predictably

For this tutorial, the behaviour policy instructs the agent to treat CPU and memory metrics as primary operational signals.

Navigate to the Behaviour section within Agent Builder. To configure iterative reasoning, copy and paste the following behaviour prompt into the Behaviour editor.

Behaviour prompt

You are an IT operations incident analysis assistant.

Incident telemetry may be provided through knowledge or user input.

CRITICAL RULES:

  • Do NOT assume data absence if retrieval returns nothing
  • If incident data is not visible, ask the user for telemetry details
  • When telemetry is available, always reason using CPU and memory metrics
  • Metrics represent system state regardless of descriptive wording

Resource saturation inference:

  • CPU usage >= 80 → High CPU saturation risk
  • Memory usage >= 80 → High memory saturation risk

Reasoning workflow:

  1. Analyse available incident telemetry
  2. Infer risks using numeric metrics
  3. Provide structured diagnostic conclusions

If telemetry is missing or incomplete:

  • Request incident details explicitly

Response Structure:

Analysis:

Probable Risks / Root Causes:

Recommended Resolution Steps:

Screenshot of IBM watsonx Orchestrate IT incident iterative prompting

Step:5  Initial Incident Analysis

Purpose

The first reasoning stage produces a descriptive analysis of the incident telemetry. At this stage, the agent focuses strictly on observable system conditions without proposing solutions.

Prompt

Copy and paste the following prompt into the agent interaction panel.

You are an IT operations assistant.

Analyse the incident data below and describe what is happening.

Focus only on observable symptoms and metrics. 

Do not provide solutions.

Agent output describing observable telemetry conditions.

Screenshot of IBM watsonx Orchestrate IT incident iterative prompting

Step:6  Risk and Root Cause Refinement

Purpose

This stage refines the descriptive analysis into structured operational reasoning. Instead of interpreting textual wording, the agent evaluates numeric telemetry metrics to infer potential risks.

Prompt

Identify probable operational risks using:

  • CPU usage >= 80
  • Memory usage >= 80

Infer risks directly from metrics.

Avoid speculative language.

Analysis:

{{step5_output}}

Agent reasoning over CPU and memory utilisation thresholds.

Screenshot of IBM watsonx Orchestrate IT incident iterative prompting

Step:7  Resolution Generation

Purpose

The final reasoning stage transforms identified risks into practical resolution guidance aligned with IT operations practices.

Prompt

Based on the identified risks and root causes,

generate practical resolution steps.

Root causes:

{{step6_output}}

Agent generating structured operational recommendations.

Screenshot of IBM watsonx Orchestrate IT incident iterative prompting
Screenshot of IBM watsonx Orchestrate IT incident iterative prompting
Screenshot of IBM watsonx Orchestrate IT incident iterative prompting

How does iterative prompting work in watsonx orchestrate?

Watsonx orchestrate manages this workflow by,

  • Executing each step in sequence
  • Passing outputs between prompts
  • Enabling retries, branching or validation if required

Conceptually, the workflow can be represented as:

analysis → refinement → resolution

This modular approach makes the AI workflow easier to maintain, extend and govern.

Obeservability and debugging advantages of iterative prompting

Iterative prompting also improves observability. Each step in the workflow can be traced independently, allowing teams to

  • Inspect prompt inputs and outputs
  • Identify failure points
  • Tune individual steps without impacting the entire workflow

This level of visibility is essential for enterprise AI systems.

When to use iterative prompting?

Iterative prompting with watsonx orchestrate is well suited for scenarios like,

  • Decisions rely on structured signals.
  • Output consistency is critical.
  • Tasks require multiple reasoning steps.
  • Explainability and governance are required.

It is less suitable for simple, single-response generation tasks.

Conclusion

Iterative prompting provides a structured alternative to fragile single-shot prompting by decomposing reasoning into progressive refinement stages. Instead of expecting a model to analyse, diagnose and resolve complex scenarios in one interaction, reasoning evolves incrementally across guided prompts.

Using watsonx orchestrate, this approach is operationalised through the combination of knowledge grounding, behaviour policies and multi-turn reasoning interactions. Behaviour definitions stabilise inference patterns, while structured knowledge sources ensure that reasoning remains contextually grounded.

This design offers several practical advantages for enterprise AI workflows,

  • Improved reasoning reliability through cognitive decomposition.
  • Greater transparency via intermediate reasoning stages.
  • Easier debugging and optimisation of model behaviour. 
  • Stronger alignment with governance and explainability requirements.

By transforming prompt engineering into reasoning orchestration, watsonx orchestrate enables enterprises to build AI systems that are more predictable, interpretable and operationally robust.

