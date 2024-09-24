Prompt tune a Granite model in Python using watsonx

Hard prompts are user-facing and require user action. A hard prompt can be thought of as a template or instructions for the LLM to generate responses. An example of a hard prompt is introduced next. We encourage you to check out the IBM Documentation page for more information on this prompt type and several others.

###For demonstration purposes only. It is not necessary to run this code block.

hard_prompt_template = """Generate a summary of the context that answers the question. Explain the answer in multiple steps if possible.

Answer style should match the context. Ideal Answer length is 2-3 sentences.



{context}

Question: {question}

Answer:

"""

Using this hard prompt template, an LLM can be provided with specific instructions on the preferred output structure and style. Through this explicit prompt, the LLM would be more likely to produce desirable responses of higher quality.

Soft prompts, unlike hard prompts, are not written in natural language. Instead, prompts are initialized as AI-generated, numerical vectors appended to the start of each input embedding that distill knowledge from the larger model. This lack of interpretability extends to the AI that chooses prompts optimized for a given task. Often, the AI is unable to explain why it chose those embeddings. In comparison to other prompting methods, these virtual tokens are less computationally expensive than fine-tuning since the model itself remains frozen with fixed weights. Soft prompts also tend to outperform human-engineered hard prompts.

We will be working with soft prompts for prompt tuning in this tutorial.