Think tutorials

LangChain tool calling using Granite-3.0-8B-Instruct in Python with watsonx.ai

In this tutorial, we will use pre-built LangChain tools for an agentic ReAct agent to showcase its ability to differentiate appropriate use cases for each tool.
Use Pixtral 12B for multimodal AI queries in Python with watsonx

In this tutorial, you will discover how to apply Mistral AI’s Pixtral 12B multimodal model now available on watsonx.ai for multimodal tasks such as image captioning and visual question answering.
Gradient boosting classifiers in Scikit-Learn and Caret

Gradient boosting is a powerful and widely used machine learning algorithm in data science used for classification tasks. This tutorial covers implementations in Python and R.
Implement RAG chunking strategies with LangChain and watsonx.ai

In this tutorial, you will experiment with several chunking strategies using LangChain and the latest IBM® Granite® model now available on watsonx.ai®.
Implement function calling with the Granite-3.0-8B-Instruct model in Python with watsonx

In this tutorial, you will use the IBM Granite-3.0-8B-Instruct model, now available on watsonx.ai, to perform custom function calling.
Implementing graph RAG using knowledge graphs

Create a RAG with a Knowledge Graph using LlamaGraph, Memgraph and watsonx.ai from IBM.
Build an AI personal trainer with Meta Llama 4 using watsonx.ai

In this tutorial, you will build a generative AI-powered personal trainer. This AI trainer leverages the latest opensource Meta Llama 4 Scout large language model (LLM) for processing image input and generating personalized workout plans to reach your fitness goals effectively.
Build an AI stylist with IBM Granite using watsonx.ai

In this tutorial, you will be guided through how to build a generative AI-powered personal stylist. This tutorial leverages the IBM Granite Vision 3.2 large language model (LLM) for processing image input and Granite 3.2 with the latest enhanced reasoning capabilities for formulating customizable outfit ideas.
Perform zero-shot classification with a foundation model

In this tutorial, we will use the IBM Granite-3.0-8B-Instruct model, now available on watsonx.ai, to perform zero-shot classification and apply it to improve a department's workflow.
Build a PPT AI image analysis question answering system with Granite vision model

In this tutorial, you will learn to build an AI-driven system capable of answering real-time user queries from PowerPoint slides, by using both text and images as context.
Use crewAI to build multimodal multiagent systems for retail shelf optimization with watsonx.ai

In this tutorial, we’ll explore an exciting real-world use case where store owners and managers can use AI to optimize their shelf arrangements, boost sales and enhance the customer experience.
