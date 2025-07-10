Think tutorials

In this tutorial, we will use pre-built LangChain tools for an agentic ReAct agent to showcase its ability to differentiate appropriate use cases for each tool.
In this tutorial, you will discover how to apply Mistral AI’s Pixtral 12B multimodal model now available on watsonx.ai for multimodal tasks such as image captioning and visual question answering.
Gradient boosting is a powerful and widely used machine learning algorithm in data science used for classification tasks. This tutorial covers implementations in Python and R.
In this tutorial, you will experiment with several chunking strategies using LangChain and the latest IBM® Granite® model now available on watsonx.ai®.
In this tutorial, you will use the IBM Granite-3.0-8B-Instruct model, now available on watsonx.ai, to perform custom function calling.
Create a RAG with a Knowledge Graph using LlamaGraph, Memgraph and watsonx.ai from IBM.
In this tutorial, you will build a generative AI-powered personal trainer. This AI trainer leverages the latest opensource Meta Llama 4 Scout large language model (LLM) for processing image input and generating personalized workout plans to reach your fitness goals effectively.
In this tutorial, you will be guided through how to build a generative AI-powered personal stylist. This tutorial leverages the IBM Granite Vision 3.2 large language model (LLM) for processing image input and Granite 3.2 with the latest enhanced reasoning capabilities for formulating customizable outfit ideas.
In this tutorial, we will use the IBM Granite-3.0-8B-Instruct model, now available on watsonx.ai, to perform zero-shot classification and apply it to improve a department's workflow.
In this tutorial, you will learn to build an AI-driven system capable of answering real-time user queries from PowerPoint slides, by using both text and images as context.