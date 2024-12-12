Use Pixtral 12B for multimodal AI queries in Python with watsonx

In September 2024, Mistral AI launched Pixtral 12B, an open-source large language model (LLM) under the Apache 2.0 license.

With 12 billion parameters, the multimodal model is built on Mistral AI's Nemo 12B LLM. Pixtral 12B has two components: the vision encoder to tokenize images and a multimodal transformer decoder to predict the following text token given a sequence of text and images. The vision encoder has 400 million parameters and supports variable image sizes.

The model excels at multiple use cases, including understanding graphs, diagrams, charts and documents in high resolution, which may be used for document question answering, instruction following or retrieval augmented generation (RAG) tasks. Additionally, Pixtral 12B has a 128,000-token context window, which allows for the consumption of multiple images simultaneously.

In terms of benchmarks, Pixtral 12B outperforms various models, including Qwen2-VL, Gemini-1.5 Flash 8B and Claude-3 Haiku. For certain benchmarks, including DocVQA (ANLS) and VQAv2 (VQA Match), the model outperforms OpenAI's GPT-4o and Claude-3.5 Sonnet.

Besides being able to run Pixtral 12B on watsonx.ai, the model is also available via Hugging Face, on Le Chat, Mistral's conversational chatbot, or via API endpoint through Mistral's La Plateforme.