To prepare for the API requests, we must set our query and a JSON list of the available functions for payload used in the tokenizer chat template.

query = "What were the IBM stock prices on October 7, 2024?"



payload = {

"functions_str": [json.dumps(x) for x in functions]

}

payload

Output:

{'functions_str': ['{"name": "get_current_weather", "description": "Get the current weather", "parameters": {"type": "object", "properties": {"location": {"type": "string", "description": "The city and country code, e.g. San Francisco, US"}}, "required": ["location"]}}', '{"name": "get_stock_price", "description": "Retrieves the lowest and highest stock price for a given ticker symbol and date. The ticker symbol must be a valid symbol for a publicly traded company on a major US stock exchange like NYSE or NASDAQ. The tool will return the latest trade price in USD. It should be used when the user asks about the current or most recent price of a specific stock. It will not provide any other information about the stock or company.", "parameters": {"type": "object", "properties": {"ticker": {"type": "string", "description": "The stock ticker symbol, e.g. AAPL for Apple Inc."}, "date": {"type": "string", "description": "Date in YYYY-MM-DD format"}}, "required": ["ticker", "date"]}}']}

Applying a chat template is useful for breaking up long strings of texts into one or more messages with corresponding labels. This allows the LLM to process the input in a format that it expects. Because we want our output to be in a string format, we can set the tokenize parameter to false. The add_generation_prompt can be set to true in order to append the tokens indicating the beginning of an assistant message to the output. This will be useful when generating chat completions with the model.



chat = [

{"role":"system","content": f"You are a helpful assistant with access to the following function calls. Your task is to produce a sequence of function calls necessary to generate response to the user utterance. Use the following function calls as required.{payload}"},

{"role": "user", "content": query }

]



instruction_1 = TOKENIZER.apply_chat_template(chat, tokenize=False, add_generation_prompt=True)

instruction_1

Output:

'<|start_of_role|>system<|end_of_role|>You are a helpful assistant with access to the following function calls. Your task is to produce a sequence of function calls necessary to generate response to the user utterance. Use the following function calls as required.{\'functions_str\': [\'{"name": "get_current_weather", "description": "Get the current weather", "parameters": {"type": "object", "properties": {"location": {"type": "string", "description": "The city and country code, e.g. San Francisco, US"}}, "required": ["location"]}}\', \'{"name": "get_stock_price", "description": "Retrieves the lowest and highest stock price for a given ticker symbol and date. The ticker symbol must be a valid symbol for a publicly traded company on a major US stock exchange like NYSE or NASDAQ. The tool will return the latest trade price in USD. It should be used when the user asks about the current or most recent price of a specific stock. It will not provide any other information about the stock or company.", "parameters": {"type": "object", "properties": {"ticker": {"type": "string", "description": "The stock ticker symbol, e.g. AAPL for Apple Inc."}, "date": {"type": "string", "description": "Date in YYYY-MM-DD format"}}, "required": ["ticker", "date"]}}\']}<|end_of_text|>

<|start_of_role|>user<|end_of_role|>What were the IBM stock prices on October 7, 2024?<|end_of_text|>

<|start_of_role|>assistant<|end_of_role|>'

Now, we can call the make_api_request function and pass the instructions we generated.

data_1 = make_api_request(instruction_1)

data_1

Output:

{'model_id': 'ibm/granite-3-8b-instruct',

'model_version': '1.0.0',

'created_at': '2024-10-11T17:50:52.690Z',

'results': [{'generated_text': '

<function_call> {"name": "get_stock_price", "arguments": {"ticker": "IBM", "date": "2024-10-07"}}',

'generated_token_count': 41,

'input_token_count': 365,

'stop_reason': 'eos_token'}}

As you can see by the function_call name in the JSON object produced by the model, the appropriate get_stock_price tool use was selected from the set of functions. To run the function, let's extract relevant arguments from the output.

generated_text = data_1["results"][0]["generated_text"]

function_call = ast.literal_eval(re.search("({.+})", generated_text).group(0))

function_call

Output:

{'name': 'get_stock_price',

'arguments': {'ticker': 'IBM', 'date': '2024-10-07'}}

With the function name, ticker and date extracted, we can set these variables and call the function. To call the function using its name as a string, we can use the globals() function.

function_name = function_call["name"]

ticker = function_call["arguments"]["ticker"]

date = function_call["arguments"]["date"]

stock_info = globals()[function_name](ticker, date)

stock_info

Output:

Getting stock price for IBM on 2024-10-07

('225.0200', '227.6700')

The function successfully retrieved the requested stock price. To generate a synthesized final response, we can pass another prompt to the Granite model along with the information collected from function calling.

instruction_2 = f"SYSTEM: You are a helpful assistant. Answer this stock information in USD.



USER: Here is the stock price for {ticker} on {date}:{stock_info}

ASSISTANT:"

data_2 = make_api_request(instruction_2)

data_2["results"][0]["generated_text"]

Output: ' The stock price for IBM on 2024-10-07 was between 225.02 USD and 227.67 USD.'