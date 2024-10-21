In this tutorial, you will use the IBM® Granite-3.0-8B-Instruct model now available on watsonx.ai™ to perform custom function calling.
Traditional large language models (LLMs), such as the OpenAI GPT-4 (generative pre-trained transformer) model available through ChatGPT, and the IBM Granite™ models that we'll use in this tutorial, are limited in their knowledge and reasoning. They produce their responses based on the data used to train them and are difficult to adapt to personalized user queries. To obtain the missing information, these generative AI models can integrate external tools within the function calling. This method is one way to avoid fine-tuning a foundation model for each specific use-case. The function calling examples in this tutorial will implement external API calls.
The Granite-3.0-8B-Instruct model and tokenizer use natural language processing (NLP) to parse query syntax. In addition, the models use function descriptions and function parameters to determine the appropriate tool calls. Key information is then extracted from user queries to be passed as function arguments.
While you can choose from several tools, this tutorial is best suited for a Jupyter Notebook. Jupyter Notebooks are widely used within data science to combine code with various data sources such as text, images and data visualizations.
This tutorial walks you through how to set up an IBM account to use a Jupyter Notebook.
Log in to watsonx.ai using your IBM Cloud account.
Create a watsonx.ai project.
You can get your project ID from within your project. Click the Manage tab. Then, copy the project ID from the Details section of the General page. You need this ID for this tutorial.
Create a Jupyter Notebook.
This step opens a notebook environment where you can copy the code from this tutorial. Alternatively, you can download this notebook to your local system and upload it to your watsonx.ai project as an asset. To view more Granite tutorials, check out the IBM Granite Community. This Jupyter Notebook is available on GitHub.
To avoid Python package dependency conflicts, we recommend setting up a virtual environment.
Create a Watson Machine Learning service instance (choose the Lite plan, which is a free instance).
Generate an API Key in WML.
Associate the WML service to the project you created in watsonx.ai.
We'll need a few libraries and modules for this tutorial. Make sure to import the following ones; if they're not installed, you can resolve this with a quick pip installation.
In this tutorial, the API requests require Bearer authentication. To obtain your Bearer token, please run the following commands in your terminal and insert your watsonx API key where indicated. The token will begin with "Bearer " and will be followed by a long string of characters. For more detailed instructions, please reference the official documentation.
Note that this token expires an hour after generation. This means you will need to run the final command again once the token expires to continue with the tutorial.
Next, we can prepare our environment by setting the model ID for the
To set our credentials, we will need the
The get_stock_price function in this tutorial requires an
Secondly, the
Please store all 4 of these private keys in a separate .env file in the same level of your directory as this notebook.
We can now define our functions. In this tutorial, the
The
Now that our functions are defined, we can create a function that generates a watsonx API request for the provided instructions the watsonx API endpoint. We will use this function each time we make a request.
Next, we can create a list of available functions. Here, we declare our function definitions that require the function names, descriptions, parameters and required properties.
To prepare for the API requests, we must set our
Output:
{'functions_str': ['{"name": "get_current_weather", "description": "Get the current weather", "parameters": {"type": "object", "properties": {"location": {"type": "string", "description": "The city and country code, e.g. San Francisco, US"}}, "required": ["location"]}}', '{"name": "get_stock_price", "description": "Retrieves the lowest and highest stock price for a given ticker symbol and date. The ticker symbol must be a valid symbol for a publicly traded company on a major US stock exchange like NYSE or NASDAQ. The tool will return the latest trade price in USD. It should be used when the user asks about the current or most recent price of a specific stock. It will not provide any other information about the stock or company.", "parameters": {"type": "object", "properties": {"ticker": {"type": "string", "description": "The stock ticker symbol, e.g. AAPL for Apple Inc."}, "date": {"type": "string", "description": "Date in YYYY-MM-DD format"}}, "required": ["ticker", "date"]}}']}
Applying a chat template is useful for breaking up long strings of texts into one or more messages with corresponding labels. This allows the LLM to process the input in a format that it expects. Because we want our output to be in a string format, we can set the
Output:
'<|start_of_role|>system<|end_of_role|>You are a helpful assistant with access to the following function calls. Your task is to produce a sequence of function calls necessary to generate response to the user utterance. Use the following function calls as required.{\'functions_str\': [\'{"name": "get_current_weather", "description": "Get the current weather", "parameters": {"type": "object", "properties": {"location": {"type": "string", "description": "The city and country code, e.g. San Francisco, US"}}, "required": ["location"]}}\', \'{"name": "get_stock_price", "description": "Retrieves the lowest and highest stock price for a given ticker symbol and date. The ticker symbol must be a valid symbol for a publicly traded company on a major US stock exchange like NYSE or NASDAQ. The tool will return the latest trade price in USD. It should be used when the user asks about the current or most recent price of a specific stock. It will not provide any other information about the stock or company.", "parameters": {"type": "object", "properties": {"ticker": {"type": "string", "description": "The stock ticker symbol, e.g. AAPL for Apple Inc."}, "date": {"type": "string", "description": "Date in YYYY-MM-DD format"}}, "required": ["ticker", "date"]}}\']}<|end_of_text|>\n<|start_of_role|>user<|end_of_role|>What were the IBM stock prices on October 7, 2024?<|end_of_text|>\n<|start_of_role|>assistant<|end_of_role|>'
Now, we can call the
Output:
{'model_id': 'ibm/granite-3-8b-instruct',
'model_version': '1.0.0',
'created_at': '2024-10-11T17:50:52.690Z',
'results': [{'generated_text': '\n<function_call> {"name": "get_stock_price", "arguments": {"ticker": "IBM", "date": "2024-10-07"}}',
'generated_token_count': 41,
'input_token_count': 365,
'stop_reason': 'eos_token'}}
As you can see by the
Output:
{'name': 'get_stock_price',
'arguments': {'ticker': 'IBM', 'date': '2024-10-07'}}
With the function name, ticker and date extracted, we can set these variables and call the function. To call the function using its name as a string, we can use the globals() function.
Output:
Getting stock price for IBM on 2024-10-07
('225.0200', '227.6700')
The function successfully retrieved the requested stock price. To generate a synthesized final response, we can pass another prompt to the Granite model along with the information collected from function calling.
Output: ' The stock price for IBM on 2024-10-07 was between 225.02 USD and 227.67 USD.'
As our next query, let’s inquire about the current weather in San Francisco. We can follow the same steps as in Step 5a by adjusting the query.
Output:
{'functions_str': ['{"name": "get_current_weather", "description": "Get the current weather", "parameters": {"type": "object", "properties": {"location": {"type": "string", "description": "The city and country code, e.g. San Francisco, US"}}, "required": ["location"]}}',
'{"name": "get_stock_price", "description": "Retrieves the lowest and highest stock price for a given ticker symbol and date. The ticker symbol must be a valid symbol for a publicly traded company on a major US stock exchange like NYSE or NASDAQ. The tool will return the latest trade price in USD. It should be used when the user asks about the current or most recent price of a specific stock. It will not provide any other information about the stock or company.", "parameters": {"type": "object", "properties": {"ticker": {"type": "string", "description": "The stock ticker symbol, e.g. AAPL for Apple Inc."}, "date": {"type": "string", "description": "Date in YYYY-MM-DD format"}}, "required": ["ticker", "date"]}}']}
Output:
'<|start_of_role|>system<|end_of_role|>You are a helpful assistant with access to the following function calls. Your task is to produce a sequence of function calls necessary to generate response to the user utterance. Use the following function calls as required.{\\'functions_str\\': [\\'{\"name\": \"get_current_weather\", \"description\": \"Get the current weather\", \"parameters\": {\"type\": \"object\", \"properties\": {\"location\": {\"type\": \"string\", \"description\": \"The city and country code, e.g. San Francisco, US\"}}, \"required\": [\"location\"]}}\\', \\'{\"name\": \"get_stock_price\", \"description\": \"Retrieves the lowest and highest stock price for a given ticker symbol and date. The ticker symbol must be a valid symbol for a publicly traded company on a major US stock exchange like NYSE or NASDAQ. The tool will return the latest trade price in USD. It should be used when the user asks about the current or most recent price of a specific stock. It will not provide any other information about the stock or company.\", \"parameters\": {\"type\": \"object\", \"properties\": {\"ticker\": {\"type\": \"string\", \"description\": \"The stock ticker symbol, e.g. AAPL for Apple Inc.\"}, \"date\": {\"type\": \"string\", \"description\": \"Date in YYYY-MM-DD format\"}}, \"required\": [\"ticker\", \"date\"]}}\\']}<|end_of_text|>\\n<|start_of_role|>user<|end_of_role|>What is the current weather in San Francisco?<|end_of_text|>\\n<|start_of_role|>assistant<|end_of_role|>'
Output:
{'model_id': 'ibm/granite-3-8b-instruct',
'model_version': '1.0.0',
'created_at': '2024-10-21T17:38:46.758Z',
'results': [{'generated_text': "{'function_calls': [{'name': 'get_current_weather', 'arguments': {'location': 'San Francisco, US'}}]}",
'generated_token_count': 29,
'input_token_count': 312,
'stop_reason': 'eos_token'}]}
Output: {'name': 'get_current_weather', 'arguments': {'location': 'San Francisco'}}
Once again, the model decides the appropriate function, in this case get_current_weather, and extracts the location correctly. Now, let's call the function with the argument generated by the model.
Output: Getting current weather for San Francisco {'description': 'broken clouds', 'temperature': 16.32, 'humidity': 78}
The function response correctly describes the current weather in San Francisco. Lastly, let's generate a synthesized final response with the results of this function call.
Output: ' The current weather in San Francisco is broken clouds with a temperature of 16.32 and humidity of 78.\n\n'
In this tutorial, you built custom functions and used the Granite-3.0-8B-Instruct model to determine which function to call based on key information from user queries. With this information, you called the function with the arguments as stated in the model response. These function calls produce the expected output. Finally, you called the Granite-3.0-8B-Instruct model again to synthesize the information returned by the functions.
Train, validate, tune and deploy generative AI, foundation models and machine learning capabilities with ease and build AI applications in a fraction of the time with a fraction of the data.
Redefine how you work with AI for business. IBM Consulting™ is working with global clients and partners to co-create what’s next in AI. Our diverse, global team of more than 20,000 AI experts can help you quickly and confidently design and scale cutting edge AI solutions and automation across your business.
IBM’s artificial intelligence solutions help you build the future of your business. These include: IBM® watsonx™, our AI and data platform and portfolio of AI-powered assistants; IBM® Granite™, our family of open-sourced, high-performing and cost-efficient models trained on trusted enterprise data; IBM Consulting, our AI services to redesign workflows; and our hybrid cloud offerings that enable AI-ready infrastructure to better scale AI.
Get started
Get started
Get started
Get started