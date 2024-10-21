Implement function calling with the Granite-3.0-8B-Instruct model in Python with watsonx
Artificial Intelligence Compute and servers IT automation Tutorial
21 October 2024
Erika Russi Data Scientist, IBM
Anna Gutowska Data Scientist, Developer Advocacy, IBM
Jess Bozorg Lead, AI Advocacy, IBM
What is function calling?

In this tutorial, you will use the IBM® Granite-3.0-8B-Instruct model now available on watsonx.ai™ to perform custom function calling.

Traditional large language models (LLMs), such as the OpenAI GPT-4 (generative pre-trained transformer) model available through ChatGPT, and the IBM Granite™ models that we'll use in this tutorial, are limited in their knowledge and reasoning. They produce their responses based on the data used to train them and are difficult to adapt to personalized user queries. To obtain the missing information, these generative AI models can integrate external tools within the function calling. This method is one way to avoid fine-tuning a foundation model for each specific use-case. The function calling examples in this tutorial will implement external API calls.

The Granite-3.0-8B-Instruct model and tokenizer use natural language processing (NLP) to parse query syntax. In addition, the models use function descriptions and function parameters to determine the appropriate tool calls. Key information is then extracted from user queries to be passed as function arguments.

Steps
Step 1. Set up your environment

While you can choose from several tools, this tutorial is best suited for a Jupyter Notebook. Jupyter Notebooks are widely used within data science to combine code with various data sources such as text, images and data visualizations.

This tutorial walks you through how to set up an IBM account to use a Jupyter Notebook.

  1. Log in to watsonx.ai using your IBM Cloud account.

  2. Create a watsonx.ai project.

    You can get your project ID from within your project. Click the Manage tab. Then, copy the project ID from the Details section of the General page. You need this ID for this tutorial.

  3. Create a Jupyter Notebook.

This step opens a notebook environment where you can copy the code from this tutorial. Alternatively, you can download this notebook to your local system and upload it to your watsonx.ai project as an asset. To view more Granite tutorials, check out the IBM Granite Community. This Jupyter Notebook is available on GitHub.

To avoid Python package dependency conflicts, we recommend setting up a virtual environment.

Step 2. Set up a Watson Machine Learning service instance and API key

  1. Create a Watson Machine Learning service instance (choose the Lite plan, which is a free instance).

  2. Generate an API Key in WML.

  3. Associate the WML service to the project you created in watsonx.ai.

Step 3. Install and import relevant libraries and set up your credentials

We'll need a few libraries and modules for this tutorial. Make sure to import the following ones; if they're not installed, you can resolve this with a quick pip installation.

# installations
!pip install transformers | tail -n 1
!pip install torch torchvision | tail -n 1
!pip install python-dotenv | tail -n 1 #imports
import json
import requests
import os
import ast
import re

from dotenv import load_dotenv
from transformers import AutoTokenizer

In this tutorial, the API requests require Bearer authentication. To obtain your Bearer token, please run the following commands in your terminal and insert your watsonx API key where indicated. The token will begin with "Bearer " and will be followed by a long string of characters. For more detailed instructions, please reference the official documentation.

Note that this token expires an hour after generation. This means you will need to run the final command again once the token expires to continue with the tutorial.

# curl -fsSL https://clis.cloud.ibm.com/install/osx | sh

# ibmcloud login --apikey YOUR_API_KEY_HERE

# ibmcloud iam oauth-tokens

Next, we can prepare our environment by setting the model ID for the granite-3-8b-instruct  model, the URL serving as the API endpoint and the tokenizer for the same Granite model.

MODEL_ID = "ibm/granite-3-8b-instruct"

URL = "https://us-south.ml.cloud.ibm.com/ml/v1/text/generation?version=2023-05-29"

TOKENIZER = AutoTokenizer.from_pretrained("ibm-granite/granite-3.0-8b-instruct")

To set our credentials, we will need the PROJECT_ID  you generated in Step 1 and the BEARER_TOKEN  output from the previous commands.

The get_stock_price function in this tutorial requires an AV_STOCK_API_KEY  key. To generate a free AV_STOCK_API_KEY , please visit the Alpha Vantage website.

Secondly, the get_current_weather  function requires a WEATHER_API_KEY . To generate one, please create an account. Upon creating an account, select the "API Keys" tab to display your free key.

Please store all 4 of these private keys in a separate .env file in the same level of your directory as this notebook.

load_dotenv(os.getcwd()+"/.env", override=True)

PROJECT_ID = os.getenv("PROJECT_ID", "")

BEARER_TOKEN = os.getenv("BEARER_TOKEN", "") AV_STOCK_API_KEY = os.getenv("AV_STOCK_API_KEY", "")

WEATHER_API_KEY = os.getenv("WEATHER_API_KEY", "")
Step 4. Define the functions

We can now define our functions. In this tutorial, the get_stock_price  function uses the Stock Market Data API available through Alpha Vantage.

def get_stock_price(ticker: str, date: str) -> tuple[str, str]:
    """
    Retrieves the lowest and highest stock prices for a given ticker and date.
    Args:
    ticker (str): The stock ticker symbol, e.g., "IBM".
    date (str): The date in "YYYY-MM-DD" format for which you want to get stock prices.
    Returns:
    tuple: A tuple containing the low and high stock prices on the given date, or ("none", "none") if not found.
    """
    print(f"Getting stock price for {ticker} on {date}")
    try:
        stock_url = f"https://www.alphavantage.co/query?function=TIME_SERIES_DAILY&symbol={ticker}&apikey={AV_STOCK_API_KEY}"
        stock_data = requests.get(stock_url)
        stock_low = stock_data.json()["Time Series (Daily)"][date]["3. low"]
        stock_high = stock_data.json()["Time Series (Daily)"][date]["2. high"]
        return stock_low, stock_high
    except Exception as e:
        print(f"Error fetching stock data: {e}")
        return "none", "none"

The get_current_weather  function retrieves the real-time weather in a given location using the Current Weather Data API via OpenWeather.

def get_current_weather(location: str) -> dict:
    """
    Fetches the current weather for a given location (default: San Francisco).
    Args:
    location (str): The name of the city for which to retrieve the weather information.
    Returns:
    dict: A dictionary containing weather information such as temperature, weather description, and humidity.
    """
    print(f"Getting current weather for {location}")

    try:
        # API request to fetch weather data
        weather_url = f"http://api.openweathermap.org/data/2.5/weather?q={location}&appid={WEATHER_API_KEY}&units=metric"
        weather_data = requests.get(weather_url)
        data = weather_data.json()

        # Extracting relevant weather details
        weather_description = data["weather"][0]["description"]
        temperature = data["main"]["temp"]
        humidity = data["main"]["humidity"]

        # Returning weather details
        return {
            "description": weather_description,
            "temperature": temperature,
            "humidity": humidity
        }
    except Exception as e:
        print(f"Error fetching weather data: {e}")
        return {"weather": "NA"}
Step 5. Set up the API request

Now that our functions are defined, we can create a function that generates a watsonx API request for the provided instructions the watsonx API endpoint. We will use this function each time we make a request.

def make_api_request(instructions: str) -> dict:
    body = {
        "input": f"""{instructions}""",
        "parameters": {
            "decoding_method": "greedy",
            "max_new_tokens": 200,
            "repetition_penalty": 1,
            "stop_sequences": ["\n\n"]
        },
        "model_id": MODEL_ID,
        "project_id": PROJECT_ID
    }
    headers = {
        "Accept": "application/json",
        "Content-Type": "application/json",
        "Authorization": BEARER_TOKEN,
    }
    response = requests.post(URL, headers=headers, json=body)
    if response.status_code != 200:
        raise Exception("Non-200 response: " + str(response.text))
    return response.json()

Next, we can create a list of available functions. Here, we declare our function definitions that require the function names, descriptions, parameters and required properties.

functions = [
    {
        "name": "get_current_weather",
        "description": "Get the current weather",
        "parameters": {
            "type": "object",
            "properties": {
                "location": {
                    "type": "string",
                    "description": "The city and country code, e.g. San Francisco, US",
                }
            },
            "required": ["location"],
        },
    },
    {
        "name": "get_stock_price",
        "description": "Retrieves the lowest and highest stock price for a given ticker symbol and date. The ticker symbol must be a valid symbol for a publicly traded company on a major US stock exchange like NYSE or NASDAQ. The tool will return the latest trade price in USD. It should be used when the user asks about the current or most recent price of a specific stock. It will not provide any other information about the stock or company.",
        "parameters": {
            "type": "object",
            "properties": {
                "ticker": {
                    "type": "string",
                    "description": "The stock ticker symbol, e.g. AAPL for Apple Inc.",
                },
            "date": {"type": "string", "description": "Date in YYYY-MM-DD format"},
            },
            "required": ["ticker", "date"],
        },
    },
]    

Step 6. Perform function calling

 

Step 6. Perform function calling

 
Step 6. Perform function calling
Step 6a. Calling the get_stock_price function

To prepare for the API requests, we must set our query  and a JSON list of the available functions for payload used in the tokenizer chat template.

query = "What were the IBM stock prices on October 7, 2024?"

payload = {
    "functions_str": [json.dumps(x) for x in functions]
} payload

Output

{'functions_str': ['{"name": "get_current_weather", "description": "Get the current weather", "parameters": {"type": "object", "properties": {"location": {"type": "string", "description": "The city and country code, e.g. San Francisco, US"}}, "required": ["location"]}}', '{"name": "get_stock_price", "description": "Retrieves the lowest and highest stock price for a given ticker symbol and date. The ticker symbol must be a valid symbol for a publicly traded company on a major US stock exchange like NYSE or NASDAQ. The tool will return the latest trade price in USD. It should be used when the user asks about the current or most recent price of a specific stock. It will not provide any other information about the stock or company.", "parameters": {"type": "object", "properties": {"ticker": {"type": "string", "description": "The stock ticker symbol, e.g. AAPL for Apple Inc."}, "date": {"type": "string", "description": "Date in YYYY-MM-DD format"}}, "required": ["ticker", "date"]}}']}

Applying a chat template is useful for breaking up long strings of texts into one or more messages with corresponding labels. This allows the LLM to process the input in a format that it expects. Because we want our output to be in a string format, we can set the tokenize  parameter to false. The add_generation_prompt  can be set to true in order to append the tokens indicating the beginning of an assistant message to the output. This will be useful when generating chat completions with the model.


chat = [
{"role":"system","content": f"You are a helpful assistant with access to the following function calls. Your task is to produce a sequence of function calls necessary to generate response to the user utterance. Use the following function calls as required.{payload}"},
{"role": "user", "content": query }
]

instruction_1 = TOKENIZER.apply_chat_template(chat, tokenize=False, add_generation_prompt=True)
instruction_1

Output

'<|start_of_role|>system<|end_of_role|>You are a helpful assistant with access to the following function calls. Your task is to produce a sequence of function calls necessary to generate response to the user utterance. Use the following function calls as required.{\'functions_str\': [\'{"name": "get_current_weather", "description": "Get the current weather", "parameters": {"type": "object", "properties": {"location": {"type": "string", "description": "The city and country code, e.g. San Francisco, US"}}, "required": ["location"]}}\', \'{"name": "get_stock_price", "description": "Retrieves the lowest and highest stock price for a given ticker symbol and date. The ticker symbol must be a valid symbol for a publicly traded company on a major US stock exchange like NYSE or NASDAQ. The tool will return the latest trade price in USD. It should be used when the user asks about the current or most recent price of a specific stock. It will not provide any other information about the stock or company.", "parameters": {"type": "object", "properties": {"ticker": {"type": "string", "description": "The stock ticker symbol, e.g. AAPL for Apple Inc."}, "date": {"type": "string", "description": "Date in YYYY-MM-DD format"}}, "required": ["ticker", "date"]}}\']}<|end_of_text|>\n<|start_of_role|>user<|end_of_role|>What were the IBM stock prices on October 7, 2024?<|end_of_text|>\n<|start_of_role|>assistant<|end_of_role|>'

Now, we can call the make_api_request  function and pass the instructions we generated.

data_1 = make_api_request(instruction_1)
data_1

Output

{'model_id': 'ibm/granite-3-8b-instruct',
  'model_version': '1.0.0',
  'created_at': '2024-10-11T17:50:52.690Z',
  'results': [{'generated_text': '\n<function_call> {"name": "get_stock_price", "arguments": {"ticker": "IBM", "date": "2024-10-07"}}',
  'generated_token_count': 41,
  'input_token_count': 365,
  'stop_reason': 'eos_token'}}

As you can see by the function_call  name in the JSON object produced by the model, the appropriate get_stock_price  tool use was selected from the set of functions. To run the function, let's extract relevant arguments from the output.

generated_text = data_1["results"][0]["generated_text"]
function_call = ast.literal_eval(re.search("({.+})", generated_text).group(0))
function_call

Output

{'name': 'get_stock_price',
  'arguments': {'ticker': 'IBM', 'date': '2024-10-07'}}

With the function name, ticker and date extracted, we can set these variables and call the function. To call the function using its name as a string, we can use the globals() function.

function_name = function_call["name"]
ticker = function_call["arguments"]["ticker"]
date = function_call["arguments"]["date"]
stock_info = globals()[function_name](ticker, date)
stock_info

Output: 

Getting stock price for IBM on 2024-10-07

    ('225.0200', '227.6700')

The function successfully retrieved the requested stock price. To generate a synthesized final response, we can pass another prompt to the Granite model along with the information collected from function calling.

instruction_2 = f"SYSTEM: You are a helpful assistant. Answer this stock information in USD.\n\nUSER: Here is the stock price for {ticker} on {date}:{stock_info}\nASSISTANT:"
data_2 = make_api_request(instruction_2)
data_2["results"][0]["generated_text"]

Output: ' The stock price for IBM on 2024-10-07 was between 225.02 USD and 227.67 USD.'

Step 6b. Calling the get_current_weather function

As our next query, let’s inquire about the current weather in San Francisco. We can follow the same steps as in Step 5a by adjusting the query.

query = "What is the current weather in San Francisco?"

payload = {
    "functions_str": [json.dumps(x) for x in functions]
}

payload

Output

{'functions_str': ['{"name": "get_current_weather", "description": "Get the current weather", "parameters": {"type": "object", "properties": {"location": {"type": "string", "description": "The city and country code, e.g. San Francisco, US"}}, "required": ["location"]}}',
'{"name": "get_stock_price", "description": "Retrieves the lowest and highest stock price for a given ticker symbol and date. The ticker symbol must be a valid symbol for a publicly traded company on a major US stock exchange like NYSE or NASDAQ. The tool will return the latest trade price in USD. It should be used when the user asks about the current or most recent price of a specific stock. It will not provide any other information about the stock or company.", "parameters": {"type": "object", "properties": {"ticker": {"type": "string", "description": "The stock ticker symbol, e.g. AAPL for Apple Inc."}, "date": {"type": "string", "description": "Date in YYYY-MM-DD format"}}, "required": ["ticker", "date"]}}']}

chat = [
{"role":"system","content": f"You are a helpful assistant with access to the following function calls. Your task is to produce a sequence of function calls necessary to generate response to the user utterance. Use the following function calls as required.{payload}"},
{"role": "user", "content": query }
]

instruction_1 = TOKENIZER.apply_chat_template(chat, tokenize=False, add_generation_prompt=True)
instruction_1

Output:

'<|start_of_role|>system<|end_of_role|>You are a helpful assistant with access to the following function calls. Your task is to produce a sequence of function calls necessary to generate response to the user utterance. Use the following function calls as required.{\\'functions_str\\': [\\'{\"name\": \"get_current_weather\", \"description\": \"Get the current weather\", \"parameters\": {\"type\": \"object\", \"properties\": {\"location\": {\"type\": \"string\", \"description\": \"The city and country code, e.g. San Francisco, US\"}}, \"required\": [\"location\"]}}\\', \\'{\"name\": \"get_stock_price\", \"description\": \"Retrieves the lowest and highest stock price for a given ticker symbol and date. The ticker symbol must be a valid symbol for a publicly traded company on a major US stock exchange like NYSE or NASDAQ. The tool will return the latest trade price in USD. It should be used when the user asks about the current or most recent price of a specific stock. It will not provide any other information about the stock or company.\", \"parameters\": {\"type\": \"object\", \"properties\": {\"ticker\": {\"type\": \"string\", \"description\": \"The stock ticker symbol, e.g. AAPL for Apple Inc.\"}, \"date\": {\"type\": \"string\", \"description\": \"Date in YYYY-MM-DD format\"}}, \"required\": [\"ticker\", \"date\"]}}\\']}<|end_of_text|>\\n<|start_of_role|>user<|end_of_role|>What is the current weather in San Francisco?<|end_of_text|>\\n<|start_of_role|>assistant<|end_of_role|>'

data_1 = make_api_request(instruction_1)
data_1

Output

{'model_id': 'ibm/granite-3-8b-instruct',
'model_version': '1.0.0',
'created_at': '2024-10-21T17:38:46.758Z',
'results': [{'generated_text': "{'function_calls': [{'name': 'get_current_weather', 'arguments': {'location': 'San Francisco, US'}}]}",
'generated_token_count': 29,
'input_token_count': 312,
'stop_reason': 'eos_token'}]}

generated_text = data_1["results"][0]["generated_text"]
function_call = ast.literal_eval(re.search("({.+})", generated_text).group(0))['function_calls'][0]
function_call

Output: {'name': 'get_current_weather', 'arguments': {'location': 'San Francisco'}}

Once again, the model decides the appropriate function, in this case get_current_weather, and extracts the location correctly. Now, let's call the function with the argument generated by the model.

function_name = function_call["function_calls"][0]["name"]
location = function_call["function_calls"][0]["arguments"]["location"]
weather_info = globals()[function_name](location)
weather_info

Output: Getting current weather for San Francisco {'description': 'broken clouds', 'temperature': 16.32, 'humidity': 78}

The function response correctly describes the current weather in San Francisco. Lastly, let's generate a synthesized final response with the results of this function call.

instruction_2 = f"SYSTEM: You are a helpful assistant. Synthesize this weather information.\n\nUSER: Here is the current weather in {location}: {weather_info}\nASSISTANT:"
data_2 = make_api_request(instruction_2)
data_2["results"][0]["generated_text"]

Output: ' The current weather in San Francisco is broken clouds with a temperature of 16.32 and humidity of 78.\n\n'

Summary

In this tutorial, you built custom functions and used the Granite-3.0-8B-Instruct model to determine which function to call based on key information from user queries. With this information, you called the function with the arguments as stated in the model response. These function calls produce the expected output. Finally, you called the Granite-3.0-8B-Instruct model again to synthesize the information returned by the functions.
Related solutions IBM® watsonx.ai™

Train, validate, tune and deploy generative AI, foundation models and machine learning capabilities with ease and build AI applications in a fraction of the time with a fraction of the data.

 IBM Consulting™ services

Redefine how you work with AI for business. IBM Consulting™ is working with global clients and partners to co-create what’s next in AI. Our diverse, global team of more than 20,000 AI experts can help you quickly and confidently design and scale cutting edge AI solutions and automation across your business. ​

IBM's AI solutions

IBM’s artificial intelligence solutions help you build the future of your business. These include: IBM® watsonx™, our AI and data platform and portfolio of AI-powered assistants; IBM® Granite™, our family of open-sourced, high-performing and cost-efficient models trained on trusted enterprise data; IBM Consulting, our AI services to redesign workflows; and our hybrid cloud offerings that enable AI-ready infrastructure to better scale AI.
Resources IBM Granite 3.0: open, state-of-the-art enterprise models Blog

Get started

Build a LangChain agentic RAG system using Granite-3.0-8B-Instruct in watsonx Tutorial

Get started

AI in software development Related topic

Get started

Post training quantization of Granite-3.0-8B-Instruct in Python with watsonx Tutorial

Get started