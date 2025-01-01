Jess Bozorg Lead, AI Advocacy, IBM

Jess Bozorg earned her Ph.D. in Electrical and Computer Engineering and has built an impressive career focusing on a wide range of machine learning topics. Her expertise covers everything from structured and unstructured data to areas like audio and speech processing, computer vision, clickstream data, and generative AI. She has a special passion for Conversational AI chatbots and risk governance. Driven by a love for advanced AI techniques, Jess is dedicated to solving complex problems and enhancing decision-making processes. Her work has played a key role in creating cutting-edge solutions that not only optimize performance but also improve customer experiences.