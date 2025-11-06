What is Prompt Caching?

Large language models (LLMs) are incredibly powerful, but they come with two major challenges cost and latency. Every token processed incurs a charge, and when users repeatedly query the same context, like a large document, they drive up costs by triggering redundant computations.
Also, the latency associated with processing these requests can degrade the responsiveness of your application, leading to a subpar user experience[1]. Prompt caching emerges as a key solution to address these challenges.
In this article, we will explore what exactly is prompt caching , how it is different from conventional caching, how it can be applied in AI applications, various use cases. We will also look at the benefits and caveats to consider with prompt caching.
Prompt caching is a straightforward method to improve the speed and cost-efficiency of LLMs. It accomplishes these improvements by storing frequently unchanged parts of a prompt such as instructional content or reference material considerations so the model doesn’t have to reprocess those tokens repeatedly.
For example, when you send a request to an LLM (such as “explain what is artificial intelligence?”), the model reads the entire prompt to understand and respond. If you send the same prompt again, it repeats the same processing increasing time and cost.
With prompt caching, the model saves repeated parts of a prompt after the first request. When you resend the same prompt, it retrieves the stored response instead of reprocessing it. This process makes responses faster, more efficient and cost-effective, because the model doesn’t have to redo the same computation for identical prompts.[2]
Goal and scope:
Output reliability:
Performance:
Expiration and invalidation:
In prompt caching, the repeated sections of a prompt are stored, so that they can be reused in future requests, avoiding the need to resend and reprocess them.
Here’s the step by step guide to how it operates:
LangChain provides a flexible framework for adding prompt caching into LLM applications. In contrast to stand-alone caching systems, LangChain is an integrated framework for building LLM applications. It brings caching together with other necessary components into one solution such as chaining, memory, retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) and tool integration.
To learn more about how to implement prompt caching by using lang chain, click the following link.
Prominent platforms use prompt caching stores through cache writes and retention management, while using ttl and cache control to manage their outputs and respect rates, ensuring data privacy and use pricing or costs in relation to the cache. Embedding schemas and system instructions can be cached for use with real-time interactions to improve tool useability across multiple multiturn conversations.
Though prompt caching can have worthwhile benefits, it is important to remain mindful of limitations as it relates to optimization and performance. Some key considerations include:
Prompt caching is an intelligent caching strategy that enhances the performance of AI-driven systems such as chatbots, coding assistants and RAG pipelines to improve both performance and efficiency. Instead of making multiple requests to the API with same request for the full prompt or system prompt, the system takes advantage of cached content (for example, prompt prefixes, cache prefixes, static content) to represent that data saving on both input tokens and output tokens.
The result is a reduction in the number of API calls, reduced cache misses and an overall significant increase in response latency and user experience.
Prompt caching works best for intrinsic to AI-powered systems like chatbots, enhances performance by leveraging user messages, reducing API requests and dramatically increasing cache hit rates through concise cache read.
For running a function, or responding to subsequent requests or queries in your application; prompt caching saves prompt tokens, total tokens and token counts, plus improves the ease of tracking metrics. With prompt caching, teams can track prompt tokens and total tokens in real time and continue to scale large language models at well-timed cost, speed and reliability across a global scale for generative AI use cases.
