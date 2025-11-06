What is Prompt Caching?

Prompt caching is a straightforward method to improve the speed and cost-efficiency of LLMs. It accomplishes these improvements by storing frequently unchanged parts of a prompt such as instructional content or reference material considerations so the model doesn’t have to reprocess those tokens repeatedly.

For example, when you send a request to an LLM (such as “explain what is artificial intelligence?”), the model reads the entire prompt to understand and respond. If you send the same prompt again, it repeats the same processing increasing time and cost.

With prompt caching, the model saves repeated parts of a prompt after the first request. When you resend the same prompt, it retrieves the stored response instead of reprocessing it. This process makes responses faster, more efficient and cost-effective, because the model doesn’t have to redo the same computation for identical prompts.[2]