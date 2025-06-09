os module is used to access environment variables, such as project credentials or API keys.

WatsonxLLM is a module from langchain_ibm that integrates IBM Watson LLM for generating outputs from generative AI models.

ChatWatsonx Enables chat-based interactions by using IBM watsonx through LangChain.

SimpleDirectoryReader is for loading and reading documents from a directory for indexing with LlamaIndex.

GenParams contains metadata keys for configuring Watsonx text generation parameters.

SQLiteCache enables setting up a local .cache.db SQLite database to avoid redundant API calls and speed up development and testing.

We need a few libraries and modules for this tutorial. Make sure to import the following ones and if they're not installed, a quick pip installation resolves the problem.