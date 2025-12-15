Financial news is rarely straightforward. Articles often mix conflicting signals. For example, a company might report strong sales (positive signal) but its stock can fall due to weak guidance or higher expenses (negative reaction).

A single-step summary cannot capture this nuance. The ReAct agent improves question answering and reasoning by working step by step, combining reasoning and action in interleaved trajectories. It uses in-context examples and fact verification to ensure that each action step aligns with reliable real-world information.

The agent converts raw news text into structured financial intelligence. It delivers results as one DataFrame object by using Python-based workflows built on machine learning and retrieval techniques like RAG (retrieval-augmented generation).

Classification:

Sentiment: Categorizes the market impact (positive, negative, mixed, neutral).

Topic: Identifies the main business driver (earnings, regulatory, HR, layoffs, supply chain and others).

Summary: Produces a concise executive summary (3–5 key points) with fact verification, avoiding verbose output.

The outputs are instantly consumable by downstream systems and comparable to benchmarks such as HotpotQA or other baseline datasets. This approach supports accurate, real-time financial insight and a grounded final answer.