What is agentic reasoning?

Earlier machine learning models followed a set of preprogrammed rules to arrive at a decision. Advances in AI have led to AI models with more evolved reasoning capabilities, but they still require human intervention to convert information into knowledge. Agentic reasoning takes it one step further, allowing AI agents to transform knowledge into action.

The “reasoning engine” powers the planning and tool calling phases of agentic workflows. Planning decomposes a task into more manageable reasoning, while tool calling helps inform an AI agent’s decision through available tools. These tools can include application programming interfaces (APIs), external datasets and data sources such as knowledge graphs.

For businesses, agentic AI can further ground the reasoning process in evidence through retrieval-augmented generation (RAG). RAG systems can retrieve enterprise data and other relevant information that can be added to an AI agent’s context for reasoning.