AI agents in 2025: Expectations vs. reality 

“IBM and Morning Consult did a survey of 1,000 developers who are building AI applications for enterprise, and 99% of them said they are exploring or developing AI agents,” explains Ashoori. “So yes, the answer is that 2025 is going to be the year of the agent.” However, that declaration is not without nuance.

After establishing the current market conception of agents as LLMs with function calling, Ashoori draws a distinction between that idea and truly autonomous agents. “The true definition [of an AI agent] is an intelligent entity with reasoning and planning capabilities that can autonomously take action. Those reasoning and planning capabilities are up for discussion. It depends on how you define that.”

“I definitely see AI agents heading in this direction, but we’re not fully there yet,” says Gajjar. “Right now, we’re seeing early glimpses—AI agents can already analyze data, predict trends and automate workflows to some extent. But building AI agents that can autonomously handle complex decision-making will take more than just better algorithms. We’ll need big leaps in contextual reasoning and testing for edge cases,” she adds.

Danilevsky isn’t convinced that this is anything new. “I'm still struggling to truly believe that this is all that different from just orchestration,” she says. “You've renamed orchestration, but now it's called agents, because that's the cool word. But orchestration is something that we've been doing in programming forever.”

With regard to 2025 being the year of the agent, Danilevsky is skeptical. “It depends on what you say an agent is, what you think an agent is going to accomplish and what kind of value you think it will bring,” she says. “It's quite a statement to make when we haven't even yet figured out ROI (return on investment) on LLM technology more generally.”

And it’s not just the business side that has her hedging her bets. “There's the hype of imagining if this thing could think for you and make all these decisions and take actions on your computer. Realistically, that's terrifying.”



Danilevsky frames the disconnect as one of miscommunication. “[Agents] tend to be very ineffective because humans are very bad communicators. We still can't get chat agents to interpret what you want correctly all the time.”

Still, the forthcoming year holds a lot of promise as an era of experimentation. “I'm a big believer in [2025 as the year of the agent],” says Hay excitedly.

Every large tech company and hundreds of startups are now experimenting with agents. Salesforce, for example, has released their Agentforce platform, which enables users to create agents that are easily integrated within the Salesforce app ecosystem.

“The wave is coming and we're going to have a lot of agents. It's still a very nascent ecosystem, so I think a lot of people are going to build agents, and they're going to have a lot of fun.”