AI agents evolve rapidly, challenging human oversight

Some observers say the emergence of AI agents like Truth Terminal marks a turning point in artificial intelligence. Unlike traditional AI tools that perform specific tasks based on human input, these agents can make independent decisions and interact with their environment in increasingly complex ways.

Benjamin Lee, a professor at the University of Pennsylvania, explains how AI agents could enhance user interaction with generative AI: “Rather than provide individual prompts, the human user could provide a broad goal and ask an AI agent to develop a plan or sequence of analyses that would achieve that goal.” Lee adds that AI agents could operate in both virtual and cyber-physical worlds, expanding the capabilities of generative AI and interacting with the physical environment.

Alan Chan, a research scholar at the Centre for the Governance of AI, offers a similar perspective on the potential of AI agents. “Future, more capable AI agents could be useful for automating essential tasks that are tedious, dangerous, or otherwise undesirable,” Chan says. He envisions AI tackling complex challenges, such as “probing a codebase for security vulnerabilities” or conducting independent scientific research.

However, both experts emphasize the need for safeguards. Lee suggests that “AI agents should be able to produce interpretable explanations or detail their plan. Humans should be able to inspect or diagnose the causes of an agent’s outputs or actions.” He also proposes a new safeguard where “the agent might learn and propose a sequence of analyses or steps toward a goal, but the human user might need to approve that plan before execution.”

Chan echoes this sentiment, noting, “Work is still needed to figure out what safeguards would be appropriate and when.” Potential measures include “constraining what actions an agent can take on the user’s behalf, maintaining the user’s ability to stop the agent, and making it clear to the user what the agent is doing.”

The challenge of controlling AI agents becomes even more daunting as they approach or surpass human-level intelligence. Roman V. Yampolskiy, a distinguished teaching professor at the University of Louisville, points out a significant challenge: “If they become smarter than humans, we don’t currently have any techniques for controlling them in a positive or negative direction.”