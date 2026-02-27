What is agentic engineering?

With the rapid growth of artificial intelligence (AI) and AI agents, using generative AI for building software has become a default part of the standard software development workflow. In Stack Overflow’s 2025 Developer Survey, it was found that 84% of respondents use or intend to use AI-assisted programming in their development process.1

However, the survey also shows more developers distrust the accuracy of AI tools than trust them, with 46% expressing skepticism compared to 33% who feel confident in the results.

Only a small share (3%) says they “highly trust” AI‑generated output. Seasoned developers are especially wary, reporting the lowest rate of “highly trust” (2.6%) and the highest rate of “highly distrust” (20%).1 This pattern highlights a broad expectation that human oversight remains essential, particularly for roles with significant responsibility.

In practice, developers use AI for tasks that are time-consuming but relatively low risk when guided by an experienced human reviewer. This action includes tasks such as code refactoring, generating boilerplate code and tests, performing lightweight code reviews, drafting documentation, scaffolding APIs and other low risk tasks.