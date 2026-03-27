What is agentic coding?

As the term suggests, at the core of agentic coding are coding agents—AI systems that combine reasoning capabilities from LLMs with access to coding tools and execution environments. Unlike simple chat interfaces, coding agents operate across multiple layers of the development stack.

Early AI coding tools focused primarily on productivity enhancements, such as autocomplete and inline suggestions within an IDE or development environment. These tools analyzed existing syntax and nearby code to suggest the next line of code. Modern systems go further.

Platforms powered by large models, such as those developed by OpenAI, Anthropic, Gemini and IBM, can interpret natural language requests, reason about entire repositories and generate structured tasks for execution. This advancement enables agentic AI systems to orchestrate complex development processes. For example, a real-world developer might request the following from a coding agent:

“Add authentication to the front end, update the API, and include unit tests.”

The automation of this sequence of tasks is made possible with the use of an AI agent. An agent can also use other specialized subagents that focus on particular tasks. By coordinating multiple agents, these systems can quickly work toward higher code quality.