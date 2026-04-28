For many developers, the thought of modernizing a Java 11 client-facing application to Java 21 fills them with a sense of dread. With other challenges such as deprecated APIs, outdated dependencies with known security vulnerabilities and untested code, the prospect of modernizing becomes intimidating.

For Blue Pearl, a South African IT consultancy and IBM partner, that work sat in the development backlog for years. Blue App is Blue Pearl’s flagship talent-matching platform, matching roughly 26,000 consultants and freelancers with enterprise clients that include large financial institutions, global technology companies and leading consultancies.

A traditional approach to modernizing the application would have demanded more than 30-person days of dedicated developer effort and introduced significant regression risk. These factors were unacceptable given client timelines and the Blue Pearl team’s sprint capacity. The firm turned to IBM Bob, IBM’s integrated development environment (IDE), with the aim of accelerating the modernization.

The results were impressive: the platform was modernized in three days. Bob helped to resolve 127 deprecated API calls (within the codebase and to external vendors) and establish 92% test coverage (from zero tests). Bob also helped release the modernized platform to production without deployment issues.