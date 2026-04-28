IBM’s IDE compressed a month-long app modernization into a three-day project. This process deprecated 127 API calls and enabled this IT consultancy to build an updated and greatly simplified application. Then, the application was deployed to over 30,000 users in record time.
Editor’s note: IBM® Bob is now generally available. This post is the first in a short series of technical client stories that dive into how IBM’s AI development assistant helped modernize legacy codebases, create new documentation, ensure compliance and suggest critical security updates.
For many developers, the thought of modernizing a Java 11 client-facing application to Java 21 fills them with a sense of dread. With other challenges such as deprecated APIs, outdated dependencies with known security vulnerabilities and untested code, the prospect of modernizing becomes intimidating.
For Blue Pearl, a South African IT consultancy and IBM partner, that work sat in the development backlog for years. Blue App is Blue Pearl’s flagship talent-matching platform, matching roughly 26,000 consultants and freelancers with enterprise clients that include large financial institutions, global technology companies and leading consultancies.
A traditional approach to modernizing the application would have demanded more than 30-person days of dedicated developer effort and introduced significant regression risk. These factors were unacceptable given client timelines and the Blue Pearl team’s sprint capacity. The firm turned to IBM Bob, IBM’s integrated development environment (IDE), with the aim of accelerating the modernization.
The results were impressive: the platform was modernized in three days. Bob helped to resolve 127 deprecated API calls (within the codebase and to external vendors) and establish 92% test coverage (from zero tests). Bob also helped release the modernized platform to production without deployment issues.
The task was straightforward but complex: modernize a heavily used Java platform without breaking the workflows that clients and job seekers depend on. What made it challenging was the fact that the legacy system, developed in 2020, accumulated technical debt across the stack.
This debt included outdated API calls, more than 50 outdated dependencies, several known common vulnerabilities and exposures (CVEs) and no formal automated test coverage. More important, it included an infrastructure design that no longer matched the platform’s scale and reliability requirements. The code was chaotic.
The value IBM Bob delivered was not limited to code generation. It provided Blue Pearl with a way to compress the discovery, planning and transformation phases of the development into one governed workflow.
The old codebase was chaotic and over-engineered, with many unnecessary API calls and an outdated security posture. Bob exposed those problems quickly, then paired that analysis with modernization guidance that made the resulting application feel less like an old web app and more like a smoother, more modern platform.
The Blue Pearl team spent roughly three hours constructing a detailed prompt. They fed Bob architecture diagrams, AWS workflow information, endpoint definitions, inter-service dependencies, data flow maps and detailed descriptions of how clients and consultants used the application. This upfront context-setting included customer and freelancer input on what they wanted from the platform. That disciplined setup played a significant role in the quality of the output.
From there, Bob produced a dependency map across the Java codebase, surfaced deprecated API calls, highlighted outdated libraries and exposed integration points that were never formally documented. The Blue Pearl team accepted Bob’s recommendations and gave Bob the go-ahead to modernize both code and architecture:
The platform was also restructured into coupled services with clearer interfaces, which improves testability and reduces the blast radius of future changes.
Security and operational architecture were part of the same transformation. Blue Pearl strengthened authentication and authorization logic, standardized input validation and sanitization, mapped sensitive data flows and introduced structured logging, distributed tracing hooks and health check endpoints.
Bob also flagged the lack of observability as an architectural risk. It recommended structured JSON logging across service boundaries with Logstash Logback Encoder. Bob also recommended distributed tracing with Micrometer Tracing and the OpenTelemetry bridge at HTTP entry and exit points, outgoing service calls and the database layer. Manual spans were added in business logic where needed.
The modernization introduced structured logging and end-to-end distributed tracing across all services, replacing manual log searches with full trace visibility in seconds. This also improved meantime resolution of bugs, deployment confidence and the platform foundation for future AI and cloud-native workloads.
The modernized codebase passed Semgrep, Snyk and SonarQube scanning on the first attempt. On the delivery side, a senior developer reviewed every Bob-generated recommendation before implementation, then validated through Jest integration testing and internal UAT. The application was deployed on AWS and passed through the AWS deployment process with zero issues. Bob’s recommendations also influenced improvements around hosting and CI/CD.
The headline result is speed: three days instead of 30-plus developer days, or about 90% faster delivery, to reach an up-to-date Java version. But the more important result is that the Blue App emerged with a solid technical foundation for their flagship product.
Blue Pearl reports:
The Java virtual machine (JVM) optimization also resulted in an estimated 15% performance gain.
That combination changes the TCO story. Faster delivery is helpful, but faster delivery with documented architecture, formal tests, cleaner service boundaries and better observability lowers the ongoing cost of ownership.
The dependency mapping alone appears to have collapsed what would otherwise have taken multiple developer sprints into hours. The automated test baseline means that future fixes and feature work can be validated continuously instead of relying on manual confidence. The observability layer gives operations teams visibility that they didn’t have before.
In practical terms, engineering effort can shift from code archaeology and regression anxiety toward product work that users notice.
The end-customer impact is also concrete. Blue App is used to help organizations find talent by filtering for skills, certifications and experience, then surfacing top matches from the consultant database. After deployment, there were no customer complaints and no post-deployment issues, while current work already moved on to UI improvements and added functions rather than backend cleanup.
In Blue Pearl’s project, IBM Bob didn’t replace engineering judgment. The successful pattern was context first, Bob second and senior developer validation third. This model is useful for technical product managers and engineering leaders because it treats AI coding assistance as an accelerant for architecture analysis, modernization planning, code transformation and test generation. Also, this process keeps accountability with experienced engineers.
Blue Pearl views this Java modernization is the first in a growing set of Bob-led opportunities.
More important, Blue App itself is now easier to scale. The services are less tightly coupled, the dependency tree is modernized, the test suite provides a regression safety net and the observability layer gives production teams better insight into runtime behavior. The elimination of technical debt enables developers to extend the product without worrying about breaking anything in the process.
By using IBM Bob as both a modernization accelerator and a trusted programming partner, Blue Pearl turned a risky month-long Java upgrade into a three-day production deployment on a platform that nearly 30,000 customers already depended on. The outcome was a more secure, more testable and more scalable application for the engineers maintaining it. It also resulted in a more reliable experience for the clients and end users relying on it every day.
For more information on IBM Bob, read the announcement blog and explore the free trial to see how developers can start building quality code faster.