AI coding agent for enterprises

IBM Bob powers faster innovation, higher productivity and modern app development in your organization.

Interactive demo

Build faster with an AI partner

Agentic development environments are redefining how enterprises build and modernize software — coordinating planning, execution, and verification across the SDLC so teams can ship faster, upgrade legacy systems continuously, and maintain the security and governance organizations require.

 Interactive demo
Engineering productivity at scale

Achieve 20–80% productivity gains across SDLC tasks, with 90%+ time savings on repetitive work.
Accelerate time to value

Deliver complex engineering work 20–40% faster and cut effort 50–80% for structured workflows.
Predictable cost efficiency

Reduce AI compute spend by ~40% and lower cost per feature through earlier issue detection and less rework.
Earlier risk detection and fewer incidents

Catch vulnerabilities earlier, decreasing downstream issues and improving audit readiness.

Features

Code, Ask, Plan, Advanced, Orchestrator

Bob’s agentic modes let teams plan, reason, implement, and validate complex changes across code and systems—ensuring high-quality outcomes, not just generated code.

  • Ask: Understand concepts or analyze existing code without making changes
  • Plan: Think through architecture or creating a technical plan before implementation
  • Code: Implement features, fixing bugs or making code improvements
  • Advanced: Full tool access for complex dev workflows
  • Orchestrator: Coordinate complex tasks across multiple modes
IBM Bob agent modes chat interface

Modernize faster, maintain quality

Modernization becomes a predictable, incremental process rather than a risk‑heavy initiative. These environments manage refactoring, framework transitions, dependency upgrades, and test regeneration in ways that safeguard system integrity and enable measurable progress.

  • Repo-wide refactors, dependency upgrades, and framework migrations​

  • Automatic test regeneration and CI alignment​

  • Enables modernization programs to progress continuously—with measurable risk reduction at each step

IBM Bob code comparison interface

Shift-left without adding friction

Bob embeds security into everyday development with real-time analysis and automated checks that detect vulnerabilities during code authoring, not after the fact.

  • Early detection in the IDE and PR review​

  • Fewer incidents and less rework down stream​

  • Engineered trust through automated, auditable guardrails embedded at authoring time

IBM Bob findings dashboard with code editor

Cost control that fuels innovation

By selecting the right AI capability for each task and minimizing redundant compute cycles, this category creates a disciplined cost model for AI‑assisted development. Leaders gain clearer spend attribution and more predictable operating costs.

  • Predictable outcomes and cost discipline through task-aware execution, using the right model for the job.​

  • Deterministic execution paths reduce waste and rework​​

  • Enables predictable AI spend with centralized visibility and policy control (Bobalytics)​

Bobalytics dashboard

Use cases

IBM Bob accelerates software development by automating complex, time‑consuming work—from building new features to modernizing legacy systems and strengthening secure delivery—so teams ship high‑quality software with less effort.
Testing & quality automation

Build complete test automation frameworks and generate comprehensive test coverage rapidly, improving release confidence without slowing delivery.
Feature development

Understand complex codebases faster with architectural insight enabling teams to deliver new features with confidence.
API integration & automation

Create production-ready integration agents and MCP servers in minutes, accelerating automation across enterprise workflows.
Application modernization

Modernize Java, COBOL, RPG, and mainframe systems by reverse-engineering undocumented code and executing validated upgrades in days instead of months.
Take the next step

Start building quality software faster. See Bob in action. Start your free trial or book time with an expert to learn more.

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