Unravelling the past, rebuilding the future, with Bob

APIS IT, a Croatian public ICT provider supporting government digital services, needed to modernize a broad set of mission‑critical systems that had accumulated decades of technical debt. Several foundational workloads, including early‑1990s JCL/PL/I (Job Control Language/Programming Language One) jobs, Java 8 applications, and a 20‑year‑old EGL (Enterprise Generation Language) system running on IBM CICS (Customer Information Control System), had little to no documentation and depended heavily on institutional knowledge. This made it difficult to understand current‑state architectures and slowed efforts to plan modernization safely. Meanwhile, the testing team required a comprehensive automation solution capable of orchestrating REST (Representational State Transfer) APIs, SOAP (Simple Object Access Protocol) services, and database interactions—capabilities that would traditionally take weeks or months to build from scratch.

Further modernization needs surfaced within APIS IT’s .NET estate, where a decade‑old SOAP service required migration to a modern REST architecture, and an internal .NET Core 3.1 API Manager had accumulated unnecessary dependencies and technical debt. Updating these systems manually would demand significant engineering effort and introduce risk across platforms.

To progress, APIS IT needed a solution capable of rapidly interpreting legacy systems, accelerating documentation, and supporting modernization at scale across both mainframe and modern applications.