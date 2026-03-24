The new pace of modernization

BlueApp, Blue Pearl’s high‑volume consultant‑matching platform powered by search, workflow automation, and Machine Learning (ML)‑driven ranking, was growing in scale and complexity. Remaining on Java 11 meant the platform could not benefit from a modern Long‑Term Support (LTS) baseline that delivers stronger security and compliance benefits, including years of cumulative fixes and modern Java Virtual Machine (JVM) improvements such as more efficient concurrency patterns.

At the engineering level, developers were encountering friction from deprecated Application Programming Interfaces (APIs) and dependency incompatibilities that slowed delivery and added overhead to maintenance work. Moving to Java 25 (LTS) offered a way to streamline development, align the platform with a modern technical foundation, and create a referenceable internal success that supports Blue Pearl’s broader AI‑assisted modernization strategy. Historically, similar uplifts routinely demanded roughly 30 days or more of engineering effort.