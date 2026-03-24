The new pace of modernization

AI‑led modernization, delivered with IBM Bob
BlueApp, Blue Pearl’s high‑volume consultant‑matching platform powered by search, workflow automation, and Machine Learning (ML)‑driven ranking, was growing in scale and complexity. Remaining on Java 11 meant the platform could not benefit from a modern Long‑Term Support (LTS) baseline that delivers stronger security and compliance benefits, including years of cumulative fixes and modern Java Virtual Machine (JVM) improvements such as more efficient concurrency patterns.
At the engineering level, developers were encountering friction from deprecated Application Programming Interfaces (APIs) and dependency incompatibilities that slowed delivery and added overhead to maintenance work. Moving to Java 25 (LTS) offered a way to streamline development, align the platform with a modern technical foundation, and create a referenceable internal success that supports Blue Pearl’s broader AI‑assisted modernization strategy. Historically, similar uplifts routinely demanded roughly 30 days or more of engineering effort.
Choosing IBM® Bob, IBM’s SDLC partner, Blue Pearl accelerated analysis, refactoring, and verification while keeping engineering teams in control through governance checkpoints and CI/CD validation. As an early user of Bob, the team benefited from architecture‑aware guidance aligned with existing design patterns and internal libraries. Bob supported automated refactoring for deprecated APIs and code hotspots, provided dependency‑alignment insights to identify compatibility issues and viable upgrade paths, and accelerated test modernization by updating and extending unit and integration coverage.
The uplift was executed through a structured three‑day delivery approach. Day 1 focused on assessment through codebase and dependency scanning, deprecated API identification, sequencing, and acceptance gates. Day 2 centred on refactoring, pattern modernization, upgrading dependencies, and stabilizing builds and tests. Day 3 completed the transformation with unit and integration testing, performance comparisons against the baseline, security checks, deployment, and monitored release. This approach created a repeatable delivery motion that Blue Pearl can package as a client‑ready modernization offering.
The modernization delivered significant efficiency and quality gains for BlueApp. By completing the uplift to Java 25 (LTS) in just three days—compared with the ~30‑day duration typical for similar efforts—Blue Pearl achieved a ~90% faster delivery cycle and preserved 160+ engineering hours for higher‑value work. The deployment entered production with zero post‑deployment defects during the initial stabilization window, underscoring the reliability of the uplift. Performance benchmarks showed ~15% faster response times across key workflows, and the move to a modern LTS baseline strengthened the platform’s overall security posture.
The engagement also created strategic momentum for Blue Pearl and IBM. The team established a repeatable modernization motion that can be extended across internal products, supporting future efforts in uplift standardization, documentation automation, refactoring, and quality improvements. In parallel, the success of the initiative positioned Java modernization as a strong offering within broader cloud migration and modernization programs, opening 15–20 client opportunities for similar engagements. Blue Pearl and IBM are also exploring joint workshops and assessments to identify quick‑win modernization candidates, reinforcing the impact of this early Bob–assisted transformation.
Blue Pearl is a leading cloud solutions developer and consulting partner, headquartered in South Africa. The Blue Pearl team provides professional consulting services, tailored to complement clients’ business strategies and management. The company’s priority is to add value to every business by listening, analyzing and creating customized solutions that drive growth and innovation.
All client experiences are based on an early preview version of IBM Bob. All results are based on the details shared by client. Final product specifications and functionality may differ from the early preview version. Individual results may vary.
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Examples presented as illustrative only. Actual results will vary based on client configurations and conditions and, therefore, generally expected results cannot be provided.