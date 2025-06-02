What is unit testing?

8 minutes
Unit testing is a test-driven development (TDD) method for evaluating software that pays special attention to an individual component or unit of code—the smallest increment possible.
Unit testing involves isolating units so that functionality can be confirmed before units are integrated with other parts of the application.
A unit testing framework offers both immediate and long-range benefits. In the short term, unit tests facilitate a quicker development process by allowing for automated testing. Over the long haul, unit testing yields savings in labor costs because less debugging is needed later in the software development lifecycle (SDLC), when those costs are apt to be considerably higher.
The reason less debugging is required is due to the enhanced code quality that unit testing supports. Unit testing encourages preemptive and vigilant error detection, all of which occurs much earlier in the development process. By concentrating on individual units, testers can focus on “run units,” which are the individual pieces of code or lines of code being evaluated.
The ultimate effect is building a stronger codebase where code changes are defined and made securely and earlier during software testing, thus replacing early and outdated legacy code that might remain.
Of all types of testing, unit testing can be considered the purest example of a “shift-left” discipline. The goal of shift-left test methods is to relocate certain parts of software testing to earlier within the SDLC, based on an envisioned project timeline that moves sequentially from left to right.
So, if a tester tinkers with the smallest parts of the source code, that’s working at the project’s most basic level, placing it in the project timeline far left. In fact, unit testing can be so far shift-left it begins before any actual software engineering is conducted. One aspect of unit testing is that it pushes software developers to contemplate potential unit problems and address them mentally while in early design stages.
Within the software testing arena, there are several types of testing that seem to share certain properties and functionality.
For example, it’s easy to see why there can be some occasional confusion between unit testing and simple tests. By their wording, it sounds as though the two terms share similar meanings, and we know that unit tests are focused on simple pieces of code. But while unit testing is relegated to testing fundamental pieces of code, simple tests—despite their name—can be considerably broader and more complex.
Simple tests can also be used for various purposes, such as integration testing (to see how well components function together). Simple tests can even be used for conducting end-to-end testing (to gauge total system performance). The key difference involves the testing environment for each. Unit testing strives to test code in isolation, while simple tests might or might not do so.
Fortunately, there’s considerably less ambiguity with other testing types. For example, acceptance testing, which analyzes an entire software system and how effectively it appears to meet business expectations and satisfy user requirements. Acceptance testing occurs late in the SDLC, right after regression testing (which ensures code changes are not inducing errors to functionality) and before system deployment.
Usually, the most significant difference between unit testing and other testing types is their location within the SDLC. Unit testing needs to occur early in that lifecycle. The other key difference involves whether code is being checked in isolation.
There are five broadly acknowledged steps to unit testing, which must be handled sequentially.
Here, the tester is choosing the unit test code to be analyzed, which might be a function, class or method.
The next choice involves the type of testing to be implemented, whether that’s manual testing or automated unit testing through one of many possible frameworks.
In preparation for the actual unit testing, the tester needs to ensure that the test environment meets all requirements to execute tests, including test data, dependencies and mock objects. It’s essential to use an integrated development environment (IDE) at this point.
The IDE is a software app that can be thought of as a kind of multipurpose Swiss army knife, containing all the tools necessary for writing, building, testing and debugging code. IDEs foster the creation and execution of unit tests.
The tester selects a unit testing framework and writes the test cases to be used. During the development and execution of the tests, a compiler converts tests written in programming languages into executable code. After conducting the test cases, the tester confirms the test results.
Finally, one after-step remains. Should any of the test cases fail, the tester needs to debug the code and confirm its root cause. Then, the issue should be repaired. After that, the tester needs to run unit tests again to make sure any bugs in the code have been remediated.
When developers are writing tests and running tests, they have various testing tools available to them, depending on their specific needs:
Unit testing represents a deeply engaged and hands-on approach to testing, as these testing strategies illustrate.
It’s important to see that as many critical parts of the code as possible are tested and evaluated. It’s not always feasible to test 100% of the code, but you should still aim for a reasonably high percentage of test coverage, such as in the 70–80% range. The frequency of tests should likewise be increased to support constant testing.
Mocks and stubs are vital to efforts to properly isolate test environments. Mocks are best described as test doubles that allow testers to examine the probable behavior of objects in greater isolation. Stubs allow testers to see how an isolated test double would interact with external dependencies like components.
Using continuous integration/continuous delivery (CI/CD) pipelines is key to the testing process because they automate testing functions. By running CI/CD pipelines, automated unit tests are run whenever any code changes are made.
Edge cases reflect extreme usage patterns that take place at a unit’s boundaries or operating parameters. Because of this, edge cases are helpful for identifying errors that might not be immediately apparent otherwise. Examples of these errors include out-of-bounds array access, when an index used for itemizing exceeds the allowed value for that index. In such cases, it’s often necessary to refactor code—restructure the code while maintaining its existing functionalities.
As with all computing, artificial intelligence (AI) is bringing powerful new velocity and other benefits to unit testing. Here are some examples of how AI is now revolutionizing unit testing:
