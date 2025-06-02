What is unit testing?

Unit testing involves isolating units so that functionality can be confirmed before units are integrated with other parts of the application.

A unit testing framework offers both immediate and long-range benefits. In the short term, unit tests facilitate a quicker development process by allowing for automated testing. Over the long haul, unit testing yields savings in labor costs because less debugging is needed later in the software development lifecycle (SDLC), when those costs are apt to be considerably higher.

The reason less debugging is required is due to the enhanced code quality that unit testing supports. Unit testing encourages preemptive and vigilant error detection, all of which occurs much earlier in the development process. By concentrating on individual units, testers can focus on “run units,” which are the individual pieces of code or lines of code being evaluated.

The ultimate effect is building a stronger codebase where code changes are defined and made securely and earlier during software testing, thus replacing early and outdated legacy code that might remain.

Of all types of testing, unit testing can be considered the purest example of a “shift-left” discipline. The goal of shift-left test methods is to relocate certain parts of software testing to earlier within the SDLC, based on an envisioned project timeline that moves sequentially from left to right.

So, if a tester tinkers with the smallest parts of the source code, that’s working at the project’s most basic level, placing it in the project timeline far left. In fact, unit testing can be so far shift-left it begins before any actual software engineering is conducted. One aspect of unit testing is that it pushes software developers to contemplate potential unit problems and address them mentally while in early design stages.