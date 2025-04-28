What is legacy code?

Enterprises generally have 3 options when it comes to modernizing legacy code: refactor, migrate or rewrite. They can also combine any of these approaches. Deciding on which path to pursue requires the involvement of both the software engineering team and the business leadership team.

Code refactoring alters the internal structure of the source code without modifying its external behavior or impacting its functionality. These small changes are less likely to introduce bugs and can result in clear, clean code that’s more maintainable.

For legacy code, teams can begin with minor modifications for each module, including renaming variables, removing duplicate or unused methods and standardizing formatting. They can then proceed with more logic-based restructuring such as breaking down large methods into smaller ones, simplifying complex conditionals and moving features between functions to lessen dependencies and enhance cohesiveness.

Migration is another route toward modernizing legacy code. This entails migrating all or parts of the code to newer platforms or tech stacks, such as transitioning from a monolithic architecture to microservices or shifting from on-premises to the cloud. It’s important to check compatibility with the platform or tech stack and confirm whether providers offer any support during migration.

Rewriting legacy code is often the last resort because it involves creating entirely new code to replace the old code. This is a new project in itself—a huge undertaking that might require a separate development team to handle.

Both migration and rewriting can be a daunting task for huge legacy codebases, so teams can consider the “strangler fig” strategy.3 A strangler fig grows high on a tree’s surface, its roots descending to the ground, slowly wrapping its host tree in a constricting lattice that eventually causes it to wither away.

In terms of legacy systems, teams can incrementally migrate or rewrite tiny code fragments until the entire codebase has been switched to a modern framework or developed in a current programming language. However, teams must build a transitional architecture for the existing code and the new code to coexist. This transitional architecture will then be decommissioned once the migration or rewrite is complete.3