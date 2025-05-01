IBM JSphere Suite for Java is a purpose-built suite designed to integrate seamlessly with your existing WebSphere technology stack. Choose flexible fully-managed or customer-managed runtime options, and simplify transformation through automation and GenAI. Create, scale, and secure applications faster while reducing cloud migration risk, cost, and complexity.
Choose the deployment strategy—cloud, on-premises, or continued support on Java 8 with enhanced open library support—and the target runtime environment that best aligns with your application strategy.
Application Modernization Accelerator automates the discovery, planning, and prioritization of your migration.
Modern runtime environments, like Liberty, are modular and efficient yielding faster startup times, better resource utilization, and a more engaging developer experience.
Dramatically reduce runtime compute requirements by up to 80% disk and 50%+ memory savings.
Streamline your modernization strategy supported by automation and genAI, and leverage new and enhanced runtime environments and tools to accelerate innovation while improving productivity, operations and infrastructure utilization.
BlueCross BlueShield optimizes computing resources and gives developers more flexibility and efficiency as a result with WebSphere Liberty.
Discover how Alinma Bank’s strategic partnership with IBM enabled it to navigate the evolving landscape of digital business and deliver exceptional customer experiences.