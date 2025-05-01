IBM JSphere Suite for Java
Flexible solutions to rapidly modernize and extend the life of your enterprise Java applications.
Jsphere application suite screenshot

Next-generation solutions that accelerate Java application modernization

IBM JSphere Suite for Java is a purpose-built suite designed to integrate seamlessly with your existing WebSphere technology stack. Choose flexible fully-managed or customer-managed runtime options, and simplify transformation through automation and GenAI. Create, scale, and secure applications faster while reducing cloud migration risk, cost, and complexity.
Easily address Java 8 security & compliance issues

Choose the deployment strategy—cloud, on-premises, or continued support on Java 8 with enhanced open library support—and the target runtime environment that best aligns with your application strategy.
Reduce cost & effort to modernize your applications by up to 80%

Application Modernization Accelerator automates the discovery, planning, and prioritization of your migration.
31% increase in developer productivity

Modern runtime environments, like Liberty, are modular and efficient yielding faster startup times, better resource utilization, and a more engaging developer experience.
Cut costs. Enhance sustainability.

Dramatically reduce runtime compute requirements by up to 80% disk and 50%+ memory savings.

Featured capabilities

Streamline your modernization strategy supported by automation and genAI, and leverage new and enhanced runtime environments and tools to accelerate innovation while improving productivity, operations and infrastructure utilization.
Enterprise Application Service for Java (EASeJ)

Leverage a fully managed application platform designed to simplify the migration, modernization, and operation of Java applications. Focus on adding business value rather than maintaining security, compliances, and preserving uptime. Experience the benefit of greater developer productivity and a secure, scalable foundation for long-term success.

Enterprise Application Runtimes (EAR)

Scale smarter with no lock-ins and no limits. Choose the right runtime for your workloads and modernization target, aligned with your application strategy.  Whether you want to maintain your existing IBM WebSphere operational model or move to a cloud based environment, IBM EAR is designed to support your strategy with flexible runtime options.

Modernized Runtime Extension (MoRE)

Minimize migration risk and continue to use traditional WebSphere Application Server (tWAS) Operational Model to manage Java 17 and Java 8 applications within the same administrative environment.

WebSphere Liberty

Boost your applications with Liberty for just enough runtime, continuous delivery, and InstantOn. Migrate existing applications to run in VMs or containers, on-premise or in the cloud, as monoliths, microservices, or a mix. Liberty requires less infrastructure and memory, while increasing performance and developer productivity. Empower your teams to build, deploy, and manage apps efficiently across hybrid environments.

Application Modernization Accelerator (AMA)

Regardless of your destination runtime environment, JSphere Suite supports a simplified process to help you modernize your applications to fit your strategy, using our Application Modernization Accelerator (AMA). AMA enables you to visualize and assess your application estate. It builds a comprehensive migration plan with insights into the effort, cost and complexity for your destination of choice. AMA then supports you with automation in your IDE to perform the migration and get your application running in your new runtime.
Real customers. Real results.

Blue Cross Blue Shield of South Carolina

BlueCross BlueShield optimizes computing resources and gives developers more flexibility and efficiency as a result with WebSphere Liberty.
Alinma Bank

Discover how Alinma Bank’s strategic partnership with IBM enabled it to navigate the evolving landscape of digital business and deliver exceptional customer experiences.
Take the next step

JSphere offers unmatched flexibility with hybrid cloud, multi-runtime support, and AI-driven modernization.