Library Support for Open-Source

Outdated Spring and Struts leave mission-critical Java apps vulnerable. Protect your business without disruptive modernization or migration
Many Java™ 8 mission-critical apps still run on unsupported frameworks (Spring Boot 2.7 and Apache Struts 3.2, for example), increasing security risk—yet migrations are costly and disruptive. IBM® Library Support for Spring and Struts delivers enterprise-grade security, compliance and stability without rewrites, so you can keep apps running, teams focused and the business protected. It supports Java 8 workloads on WebSphere® Application Server (WAS), WAS ND, WebSphere Liberty, Red Hat® JBoss EAP and other enterprise Java runtimes.
Obtain commercial-based support for outdated libraries, ensuring your existing Java applications remain protected and functional with professional backing.
Keep your applications running exactly as they are while receiving critical security updates, eliminating the need for immediate costly overhauls.
Schedule future library updates for your applications on your timeline, allowing strategic modernization without operational disruption.
Ensure the continued integrity and performance of your essential applications by providing robust security support for leading open-source libraries and frameworks. This strategic approach allows you to extend the lifespan of valuable WebSphere Application Server (WAS + WAS-ND) and Liberty applications while mitigating security risks and planning for future innovations.
Explore flexible solutions to rapidly modernize and extend the life of your enterprise Java applications.
Drive innovation and productivity with Liberty, the cloud-native runtime that extends open Java standards.
Use a flexible, security-rich Java server runtime environment for enterprise applications.
Bring Java 17+ to your WebSphere operational model—no downtime, just efficiency.
