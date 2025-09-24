Library Support for Open-Source

Many Java™ 8 mission-critical apps still run on unsupported frameworks (Spring Boot 2.7 and Apache Struts 3.2, for example), increasing security risk—yet migrations are costly and disruptive. IBM® Library Support for Spring and Struts delivers enterprise-grade security, compliance and stability without rewrites, so you can keep apps running, teams focused and the business protected. It supports Java 8 workloads on WebSphere® Application Server (WAS), WAS ND, WebSphere Liberty, Red Hat® JBoss EAP and other enterprise Java runtimes.