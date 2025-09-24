Library Support for Open-Source

Outdated Spring and Struts leave mission-critical Java apps vulnerable. Protect your business without disruptive modernization or migration

Protect your Enterprise Java business

Many Java™ 8 mission-critical apps still run on unsupported frameworks (Spring Boot 2.7 and Apache Struts 3.2, for example), increasing security risk—yet migrations are costly and disruptive. IBM® Library Support for Spring and Struts delivers enterprise-grade security, compliance and stability without rewrites, so you can keep apps running, teams focused and the business protected. It supports Java 8 workloads on WebSphere® Application Server (WAS), WAS ND, WebSphere Liberty, Red Hat® JBoss EAP and other enterprise Java runtimes.
Benefits
Commercial security support

Obtain commercial-based support for outdated libraries, ensuring your existing Java applications remain protected and functional with professional backing.
Maintain as-is

Keep your applications running exactly as they are while receiving critical security updates, eliminating the need for immediate costly overhauls.
Future planning

Schedule future library updates for your applications on your timeline, allowing strategic modernization without operational disruption.

Features

Ensure the continued integrity and performance of your essential applications by providing robust security support for leading open-source libraries and frameworks. This strategic approach allows you to extend the lifespan of valuable WebSphere Application Server (WAS + WAS-ND) and Liberty applications while mitigating security risks and planning for future innovations.
Spring Boot and Spring Framework

Secure Spring Boot 2.7.x and 3.2.x applications with timely security updates. Maintain your Spring Framework 5.3.x and 6.1.x investments without operational disruption.
woman sitting at desk on a laptop, two screens above display code that is at first in red incorrect, then larger screen displays in blue corrected code
Apache Struts

Protect decades of Struts investment with comprehensive support for versions 1.1, 1.5 and 2.5. Eliminate critical vulnerabilities while planning your modernization roadmap.
Drop-in Replacements

Utilize direct replacements for existing Spring and Struts frameworks, designed for zero code changes. This preserves application logic and your existing build process while minimizing your modernization effort.
Application Longevity

Ensure compliance adherence for existing Java applications with security-based updates for existing open-source libraries and frameworks.
Continuous vitality

Maintain application vitality across your estate with minimal investment supported by targeted updates that ensure long term security as your applications are modernized.
