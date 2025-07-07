IBM JSphere Suite Tools

Tools to help automate the modernization and development of enterprise Java™ applications
Application modernization is a critical step in digital transformation, requiring a platform that unifies both legacy and new applications with security, scalability and extensibility. To meet business demands for faster innovation and market responsiveness, organizations must assess their current applications and determine the best modernization strategy and destination runtime environment based on business, technical and economic goals.
Application Modernization Accelerator (AMA) automates the move from existing runtime environments to the following destinations. Each target destination is optimized for specific application strategies.
Enterprise Application Service for Java (EASeJ)
Managed cloud-native runtime
WebSphere® Liberty
Fast and secure enterprise runtime
Liberty administered from WebSphere (MoRE)
Transitional Liberty runtime
WebSphere® Application Server (tWAS)
Traditional enterprise runtime
Focus on adding business value rather than managing middleware and infrastructure. Experience the benefit of greater developer productivity and a secure, scalable foundation for long-term success.
Accelerate delivery of cloud-native applications in VMs or containers, on premises or in the cloud. Liberty is a fast, modular, developer-friendly runtime that requires less infrastructure and memory, while improving performance.
Minimize migration risk and continue to use traditional WebSphere Application Server (tWAS) Operational Model to manage Java 17 and Java 8 applications within the same administrative environment.
Provide a stable, feature-rich environment for mission-critical Java EE applications that require robust administration and clustering.
IBM® Mono2Micro helps users create their own microservice architecture, regardless of skill level or technical knowledge. This offers a faster, less disruptive way to retain code and refactor monolithic applications into microservices. Users can analyze the application to understand the runtime behavior and explore the partition recommendations in the graph view. They can then generate code to get the wanted class configuration running on a modern runtime, such as Liberty.
Enterprise Java development remains critical for business, driving large-scale, mission-critical application delivery. Empower developers with application development accelerators to simplify and automate key tasks associated with modernization, development and operations. Install and use the accelerators in your Java IDE of choice: Eclipse IDE, VS Code or IntelliJ IDEA.
Develop cloud-native Java applications with Open Liberty and WebSphere Liberty. Iterate fast with Liberty dev mode, code with assistance for MicroProfile and Jakarta EE APIs and easily edit Liberty configuration files.
AMA Developer Tools extend your IDE to easily and quickly modernize enterprise Java to use a cloud-native Java runtime, the latest enterprise Java APIs and current Java SE versions.
Simplify and automate both new software development and application modernization, helping boost productivity and empowering development teams of all skill levels to support business innovation.
Increase developer productivity with context-aware assistance in the IDE, as well as with its chat function, helping generate, complete, transform, explain, document, review and test code.
Discover how Alinma Bank’s strategic partnership with IBM enabled it to navigate the evolving landscape of digital business and deliver exceptional customer experiences.
Explore how Discover delivered a modernization path to WebSphere Liberty by using Transformation Advisor.
BlueCross BlueShield of South Carolina optimizes computing resources and gives developers more flexibility and efficiency as a result with WebSphere Liberty.
* Purchased separately