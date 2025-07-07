IBM JSphere Suite Tools

Tools to help automate the modernization and development of enterprise Java™ applications

Accelerate Java application modernization

Application modernization is a critical step in digital transformation, requiring a platform that unifies both legacy and new applications with security, scalability and extensibility. To meet business demands for faster innovation and market responsiveness, organizations must assess their current applications and determine the best modernization strategy and destination runtime environment based on business, technical and economic goals.

Application Modernization Accelerator (AMA)

End-to-end modernization

Discovery

AMA analyzes your existing application estate and enables you to visualize connected databases, queues and dependencies. Explore and assess the complexity, cost and changes required to move to your target destination runtime environment.
Planning

From the analysis, you can plan and prioritize key applications, relevant dependencies and common code that needs updating to run on the selected destination runtime. You can create groups so applications with different needs can reach different destinations and gain insights into the estimated effort for resolving migration issues. You can also get assessments for different modernization options and generate the migration plan for use in the next step.
Execution

Use the AMA Developer Tools or watsonx Code Assistant® (wCA) to load the generated migration plan to assist with infrastructure and deployment changes. The plan bundle includes files tailored to each application along with recipes that automate the changes to your source code and configuration files, allowing them to work on the destination runtime environment.
Compare destinations

Application Modernization Accelerator (AMA) automates the move from existing runtime environments to the following destinations. Each target destination is optimized for specific application strategies. 

Enterprise Application Service for Java (EASeJ)

Managed cloud-native runtime

WebSphere® Liberty

Fast and secure enterprise runtime

Liberty administered from WebSphere (MoRE)

Transitional Liberty runtime

WebSphere® Application Server (tWAS)

Traditional enterprise runtime

Focus on adding business value rather than managing middleware and infrastructure. Experience the benefit of greater developer productivity and a secure, scalable foundation for long-term success. 

Accelerate delivery of cloud-native applications in VMs or containers, on premises or in the cloud. Liberty is a fast, modular, developer-friendly runtime that requires less infrastructure and memory, while improving performance.

Minimize migration risk and continue to use traditional WebSphere Application Server (tWAS) Operational Model to manage Java 17 and Java 8 applications within the same administrative environment.

Provide a stable, feature-rich environment for mission-critical Java EE applications that require robust administration and clustering.
  • Use Java SE 8 to 24
  • Built-in build and deployment automation
  • 99.95% SLA for critical workloads
  • Fully managed runtime with high availability
  • Ten times faster app startup
  • 70% reduction in deployment time
  • Stay secure without costly updates
  • Greater API compatibility 
  • Upgrade to Java SE 17+
  • Preserve traditional WAS admin
  • Gain performance and memory savings
  • Reduce infrastructure costs
  • Maintain on Java 8 or earlier
  • High-availability
  • Optimized for data center workloads
  • Fully managed by IBM
  • Built-in CI/CD and GitOps
  • Modernization toolkit included
  • Enterprise-grade SLA and security
  • Java/Jakarta™ EE currency and frameworks
  • Microservices-first design
  • Spring framework integration
  • Hybrid cloud flexibility
  • Optimized for Kubernetes
  • Centralized admin experience
  • Legacy-friendly
  • Consistent administration
  • Low-risk modernization path
  • Enterprise-grade stability
  • Rich admin and clustering tools
  • No refactoring required
  • Best for legacy operations

Mono2Micro screenshot
IBM Mono2Micro

IBM® Mono2Micro helps users create their own microservice architecture, regardless of skill level or technical knowledge. This offers a faster, less disruptive way to retain code and refactor monolithic applications into microservices. Users can analyze the application to understand the runtime behavior and explore the partition recommendations in the graph view. They can then generate code to get the wanted class configuration running on a modern runtime, such as Liberty.

Accelerate Java development

Enterprise Java development remains critical for business, driving large-scale, mission-critical application delivery. Empower developers with application development accelerators to simplify and automate key tasks associated with modernization, development and operations. Install and use the accelerators in your Java IDE of choice: Eclipse IDE, VS Code or IntelliJ IDEA.

IBM Application Development Accelerators

Liberty tools screenshot

Liberty Tools

Develop cloud-native Java applications with Open Liberty and WebSphere Liberty. Iterate fast with Liberty dev mode, code with assistance for MicroProfile and Jakarta EE APIs and easily edit Liberty configuration files.
AMA developer tools screenshot

AMA Developer Tools

AMA Developer Tools extend your IDE to easily and quickly modernize enterprise Java to use a cloud-native Java runtime, the latest enterprise Java APIs and current Java SE versions.
watsonx Code Assistant*

Simplify and automate both new software development and application modernization, helping boost productivity and empowering development teams of all skill levels to support business innovation. 

Increase developer productivity with context-aware assistance in the IDE, as well as with its chat function, helping generate, complete, transform, explain, document, review and test code.

Client stories

Alinma Bank

Discover how Alinma Bank’s strategic partnership with IBM enabled it to navigate the evolving landscape of digital business and deliver exceptional customer experiences.

Discover blog series

Explore how Discover delivered a modernization path to WebSphere Liberty by using Transformation Advisor.

BlueCross BlueShield of South Carolina

BlueCross BlueShield of South Carolina optimizes computing resources and gives developers more flexibility and efficiency as a result with WebSphere Liberty.

* Purchased separately