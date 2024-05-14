With a longstanding relationship with IBM already in place, the ICT Middleware Services team was aware of the latest offerings and tools that could benefit BlueCross’s application developers. An overhaul of existing environments would allow operations to rapidly scale and handle the increase in the number of customers seeking assistance. The team began sketching a roadmap for phasing out the existing application infrastructure, based on IBM® WebSphere® Portal, to make way for the latest modernized replacement.

“We were looking at modernization as a two-fold approach. The idea of modernizing the infrastructure would be a phased approach. It’s not going to be one big move; it’s going to be step by step,” say Hisaw and his team of the plan. “That allows flexibility in some of the scenarios where you might not have a solution that is complementary from one application to another. You can take small steps for each of those parts that do complement the modernization effort for that particular application.”

The ICT Middleware Services team proposed moving onto the IBM WebSphere Liberty application server platform, available as part of IBM WebSphere Hybrid Edition. The WebSphere Liberty solution dramatically simplifies the development and deployment of applications over traditional application server runtimes. With so many WebSphere components already in place with WebSphere Portal, it was a very easy uplift as there was no need to spin up new hardware or servers.

“IBM WebSphere Liberty is dynamic, lightweight, platform-agnostic and container-ready,” the ICT Middleware Services team reports. “It checks all the modernization journey boxes. It boasts the backbone and foundation of traditional WebSphere Application Server to instill confidence and stability in the technicians supporting it and the customers consuming it.”

Since deploying the new system, BlueCross hasn’t had any issues with the Liberty update. There have been no problems with code compatibility or functional issues, easing the team’s risk concerns. As for getting the Commercial Desktop team up to speed and comfortable using the new tools within the app, that didn’t take long.

“There was never a point in the process where we were just dead in the water. There was a learning curve but nothing out of the ordinary,” recalls the ICT Middleware Services team. “They were excited to be using modern technology and design in the application and not having to worry if it’ll function properly. So, the risk has greatly diminished.”