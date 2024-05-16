In today’s competitive market, digital transformation is at the heart of success. Leaders are prioritizing investments that rapidly future proof their businesses. Successful digital transformation requires business and IT systems to be secure, sustainable, and minimize technical debt. Technical debt burdens the business with security weaknesses and inefficient resource utilization. To minimize technical debt, an effective modernization strategy is critical.
Whether your organization is maintaining, modernizing, or building new cloud-native Java applications, IBM WebSphere Hybrid Edition is your solution. IBM WebSphere Hybrid Edition provides a comprehensive collection of application runtimes and modernization tools. This will allow you to cost-efficiently modernize your Java runtime, operations, and architecture.
Deliver an application landscape that transforms with your business
Startup cloud-native Java applications incredibly fast with Liberty InstantOn
Increase security, resiliency, and performance for your WebSphere application workloads
Decreased time for Blue Cross Blue Shield of South Carolina.
Reduced full deployment cycle for FlowFactor.
Improved server utilization for Blue Cross Blue Shield of South Carolina.
See how IBM WebSphere Hybrid Edition helps run, modernize and create new Java applications
FlowFactor helped a transport provider modernize apps and cut deployment times >99% with WebSphere Hybrid Edition.
BlueCross BlueShield of South Carolina, saw an opportunity to find new ways to modernize applications.
PowerM works with more than 90% of the organizations in Morocco that run IBM WebSphere applications—helping them to protect, modernize and optimize their technology platforms.
Modernize development with one of the most flexible, security-rich and reliable platforms available.
InstantOn with Liberty offers a better solution, without any compromises.
Explore a step-by-step example of how you could modernize your applications.
Reduce costs and security risks by automating threat identification and remediation for your entire WebSphere estate.
A flexible, security-rich Java server runtime environment for enterprise applications
