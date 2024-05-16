In today’s competitive market, digital transformation is at the heart of success. Leaders are prioritizing investments that rapidly future proof their businesses. Successful digital transformation requires business and IT systems to be secure, sustainable, and minimize technical debt. Technical debt burdens the business with security weaknesses and inefficient resource utilization. To minimize technical debt, an effective modernization strategy is critical.



Whether your organization is maintaining, modernizing, or building new cloud-native Java applications, IBM WebSphere Hybrid Edition is your solution. IBM WebSphere Hybrid Edition provides a comprehensive collection of application runtimes and modernization tools. This will allow you to cost-efficiently modernize your Java runtime, operations, and architecture.

