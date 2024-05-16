Home Developer tools WebSphere Hybrid Edition IBM WebSphere Hybrid Edition
Modernize your Java runtime, operations, and architecture to achieve a secure and sustainable infrastructure.
In today’s competitive market, digital transformation is at the heart of success.  Leaders are prioritizing investments that rapidly future proof their businesses. Successful digital transformation requires business and IT systems to be secure, sustainable, and minimize technical debt.  Technical debt burdens the business with security weaknesses and inefficient resource utilization. To minimize technical debt, an effective modernization strategy is critical. 
 
Whether your organization is maintaining, modernizing, or building new cloud-native Java applications, IBM WebSphere Hybrid Edition is your solution. IBM WebSphere Hybrid Edition provides a comprehensive collection of application runtimes and modernization tools. This will allow you to cost-efficiently modernize your Java runtime, operations, and architecture.

Impact 70% Reduce time spent on code deployment

Decreased time for Blue Cross Blue Shield of South Carolina.

 Learn more >99% Reduce app modernization and migration efforts

Reduced full deployment cycle for FlowFactor.

 Learn more 50% Infrastructure utilization

Improved server utilization for Blue Cross Blue Shield of South Carolina.

 Learn more

Runtime Modernization Upgrade your existing application runtimes to a single modern cloud-native runtime with minimal impact to the applications. 6 reasons why Java Runtime Modernization Webinar
Operational and Architectural Modernization Utilize AI and automation tools to modernize your existing applications to leverage the operational and architectural benefits of cloud-native containers. IBM CIO App Mod Journey Sustainable modernization webinar
Cloud-Native Development Build new cloud-native applications with WebSphere Liberty as a highly efficient runtime for container and Kubernetes-based deployments. Explore WebSphere Liberty
 FlowFactor

FlowFactor helped a transport provider modernize apps and cut deployment times >99% with WebSphere Hybrid Edition.

 Blue Cross Blue Shield of South Carolina

BlueCross BlueShield of South Carolina, saw an opportunity to find new ways to modernize applications.

 PowerM

PowerM works with more than 90% of the organizations in Morocco that run IBM WebSphere applications—helping them to protect, modernize and optimize their technology platforms.
Resources Bridge the app development gap

Modernize development with one of the most flexible, security-rich and reliable platforms available.

 Liberty: InstantOn

InstantOn with Liberty offers a better solution, without any compromises.

 Java Application Modernization Playbook

Explore a step-by-step example of how you could modernize your applications.
Related products IBM WebSphere Automation

Reduce costs and security risks by automating threat identification and remediation for your entire WebSphere estate.

 IBM WebSphere Application Server

A flexible, security-rich Java server runtime environment for enterprise applications

 IBM Cloud Pak for Applications

Deliver an application landscape that transforms with your business.
