What is technical debt?

Managing technical debt helps enforce quality standards and communicate its impact, such as increased complexity and maintenance challenges, to CIOs and stakeholders, ensuring software stays viable and scalable over time.

The role of generative AI in technical debt

Generative AI code assistants accelerate development by automating repetitive tasks and suggesting fixes, making software development more satisfying for coders. Traditional methods, such as manual testing and code reviews, are time-consuming. If used correctly, generative AI can help manage technical debt by identifying redundant code, improving readability and generating higher-quality starting code.

AI code assistants can contribute to technical debt if their outputs are accepted without proper review. AI-generated code might introduce inconsistencies or create unnecessary dependencies that later require refactoring. Human oversight ensures clear API documentation and logical function while ensuring that developers validate AI suggestions and enforce code reviews.

Balancing time, quality and cost

Managing technical debt requires balancing time to market, software quality and cost. Many companies face difficult decisions when deciding whether to release software quickly or invest more time in quality. For example, a social media engineering team might “Move fast and break things” in its early years, prioritizing rapid development over long-term maintainability. However, as technical debt accumulates, the company must shift to a more sustainable model that implements rigorous review processes to ensure quality while maintaining agility.

Using governance models and toolsets

Governance frameworks and automation tools help organizations track and manage technical debt. Large enterprises use project management software to monitor code quality, identify bottlenecks and ensure that backlog items related to refactoring are prioritized appropriately.

Ensuring the right mindset within development teams

Technical debt is not just a technical issue—it’s a cultural one. Companies that encourage programmers to document their code correctly, write maintainable APIs and invest in long-term software health help prevent the accumulation of bad code or legacy code.

Using modern technologies

Low-code and no-code platforms are helping organizations reduce technical debt by minimizing manual coding errors and streamlining development. Companies such as Siemens use Mendix, a low-code platform, to rapidly prototype applications without accumulating excessive technical debt.

Prioritizing technical debt reduction

Treating technical debt as an ongoing priority rather than a one-time fix is key to long-term sustainability. Shopify, for instance, dedicates 25% of its development cycles to addressing technical debt.

By implementing “debt sprints” within its agile workflow, the company makes certain that engineers periodically refactor and improve existing code instead of solely focusing on new features. Incorporating technical debt management into the roadmap helps teams balance feature development with necessary maintenance, ensuring that long-term software health remains a priority. A well-defined roadmap also allows project managers and stakeholders to anticipate technical debt resolution alongside new product releases, preventing last-minute trade-offs that could lead to additional issues.

Tracking technical debt

Using tools to track technical debt allows teams to measure and mitigate risks proactively. Many organizations use code quality metrics and automated linting tools to prevent unnecessary complexity from accumulating within their microservices architecture. Regular analysis of the codebase helps identify areas where bad code, deprecated dependencies or inefficient structures contribute to long-term maintenance challenges. Keeping the codebase clean and modular ensures technical debt does not hinder scalability or introduce unnecessary bottlenecks in the development process.

Avoiding sudden schedule changes

Unrealistic deadlines can lead to rushed decisions that increase technical debt. For example, the 2013 launch of HealthCare.gov faced significant issues due to compressed timelines, resulting in system crashes, security vulnerabilities and incomplete functionality at launch. The rushed development process led to costly post-release fixes, highlighting the importance of balancing deadlines with proper software engineering practices.

Automating testing and validation

By implementing comprehensive automated test suites, organizations can proactively identify and address defects early in the development lifecycle, significantly reducing the long-term burden of costly rework. This approach enables faster, more reliable software releases, ensures consistent quality and helps maintain stability across frequent updates. Continuous testing and validation, integrated into development workflows, are essential for minimizing the accumulation of technical debt and fostering a culture of quality.

The cost of technical debt

Understanding the causes of technical debt helps organizations make informed decisions about whether to take on intentional debt and when to prioritize paying it down. Companies that fail to track their technical debt risk accumulating bad code, fragile systems and rising costs associated with bug fixes and infrastructure rework.