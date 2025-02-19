AI isn’t just making it easier to code. It makes coding more fun.

Generative AI (gen AI) is changing how movies are made, how marketing is done and how games are being played. While much media attention is focused on what gen AI can do in terms of digital transformation, content creation and productivity gains, less attention is paid to how it can make writing code more satisfying, even fun.

Generative AI serving as a coding assistant is not just helping software engineers do their jobs more quickly; it is also boosting developer satisfaction and engagement. Developers are using gen AI to write boilerplate code and help define basic formatting, allowing them more time to concentrate on the creative aspects of the job such as problem-solving, creating new logic and designing unique systems. These higher-level creative tasks are often the ones that coders love to perform.

A McKinsey study found that developers using gen AI tools were more than twice as likely to report overall happiness, fulfillment and the ability to reach a flow state at work.

Imagine a developer who has been assigned to build a new web application for an e-commerce platform. The developer gets to design a user experience and implement features such as a recommendation engine and dynamic pricing. However, before they can even start on the interesting elements of the design, the developer has a mountain of grunt work to accomplish.

They need to set up the backend, which requires writing the same boilerplate code they’ve written dozens of times before, running initializations, defining basic routes and configuring middleware. None of it is unique to the project, but each element is necessary to the application. After the groundwork is finished, a connection to the database needs to be established and database drivers need to be set up together with schemas for products, customers and orders, along with countless other noncoding, nondevelopment assignments.

Though the developer might be excited to get to the core features that will make the platform unique and delightful to users, boilerplate work consumes much of the project timeline. While it’s necessary to lay that solid foundation, developer productivity might slow down as this routine work feels like a chore compared to the more creative aspects of coding.