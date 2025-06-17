Build. Launch. Scale.
Explore the AI coding tools.
Unlock the potential of automation to streamline repetitive work, and use generative AI to get real-time high-quality solutions. From single line to code snippets, to entire functions, generate code in popular programming languages fast, modernize codebases quickly and accelerate IT automation to boost productivity, bridge skill gaps, get faster time-to-market and reduce technical debt.
Programmers using AI assistants can streamline repetitive tasks to focus on the big picture. They can use chatbots or other types of commands to generate code, as well as unit tests that ensure code quality, transform code, autocomplete code, create code documentation, understand code and more. Depending on your use cases, you can choose one or more AI coding tools.
Empower developers
Simplify and accelerate coding workflows directly in your IDE across Python, Java™, C, C++, Go, JavaScript, TypeScript and more with a tool built on open-source AI models from the Granite® family.
Simplify the IT automation process
Create Ansible Playbooks quickly by converting natural language into contextually relevant content recommendations.
Modernize Z apps with reduced risk
Use state-of-the-art large language models (LLMs) to transform COBOL to Java easily and support the entire application modernization process.
Accelerate IBM i modernization
Understand all formats of RPG code better, build quality code and documentation, develop test cases and transform code with IBM i and an RPG-trained AI coding assistant.
From Python to YAML, say hello to smoother deployments and goodbye to coding task friction. Empower programmers with artificial intelligence directly in their IDE (integrated development environment), be it Eclipse, IntelliJ or VS Code (Visual Studio Code). Optimize software development efforts with trusted AI-driven tools that minimize time spent on writing code, debugging, code refactoring or code completion and make more room for innovation.
90% time savings on code explanation for one team
80% of legacy Java code transformed automatically
Over 100,000 developer hours saved and 28 million tasks executed, leading to more freedom for teams to focus on innovation and client impact
Modernized their application portfolio and eliminated risks associated with database migration
Transform your software development process from the ground up with AI code generation. Try watsonx Code Assistant at no cost with the 30-day trial.