Build momentum, not bottlenecks

Unlock the potential of automation to streamline repetitive work, and use generative AI to get real-time high-quality solutions. From single line to code snippets, to entire functions, generate code in popular programming languages fast, modernize codebases quickly and accelerate IT automation to boost productivity, bridge skill gaps, get faster time-to-market and reduce technical debt.

AI coding assistants

Programmers using AI assistants can streamline repetitive tasks to focus on the big picture. They can use chatbots or other types of commands to generate code, as well as unit tests that ensure code quality, transform code, autocomplete code, create code documentation, understand code and more. Depending on your use cases, you can choose one or more AI coding tools.
watsonx Code Assistant™

Empower developers

 

Simplify and accelerate coding workflows directly in your IDE across Python, Java™, C, C++, Go, JavaScript, TypeScript and more with a tool built on open-source AI models from the Granite® family.

watsonx Code Assistant™ for Red Hat® Ansible® Lightspeed

Simplify the IT automation process

 

Create Ansible Playbooks quickly by converting natural language into contextually relevant content recommendations.

watsonx Code Assistant™ for Z

Modernize Z apps with reduced risk

 

Use state-of-the-art large language models (LLMs) to transform COBOL to Java easily and support the entire application modernization process.

watsonx Code Assistant™ for IBM® i 

Accelerate IBM i modernization

 

Understand all formats of RPG code better, build quality code and documentation, develop test cases and transform code with IBM i and an RPG-trained AI coding assistant.

Results from real coders

From Python to YAML, say hello to smoother deployments and goodbye to coding task friction. Empower programmers with artificial intelligence directly in their IDE (integrated development environment), be it Eclipse, IntelliJ or VS Code (Visual Studio Code). Optimize software development efforts with trusted AI-driven tools that minimize time spent on writing code, debugging, code refactoring or code completion and make more room for innovation.
90% time savings on code explanation for one team

80% of legacy Java code transformed automatically

Over 100,000 developer hours saved and 28 million tasks executed, leading to more freedom for teams to focus on innovation and client impact

Modernized their application portfolio and eliminated risks associated with database migration

Resources

 

 
Boosting developer productivity
Learn how IBM watsonx Code Assistant impacts AI-powered software development.
AI for Red Hat Automation
Learn how IBM watsonx Code Assistant for Red Hat Ansible Lightspeed is reshaping IT automation to help developers reduce time to productivity.
Meet IBM watsonx Code Assistant for Z
Understand generative AI-assisted mainframe application modernization and software development powered by this AI tool.
AI-Powered Modernization: Meet watsonx Code Assistant for IBM i
Discover how the upcoming watsonx Code Assistant for IBM i uses generative AI to help developers modernize RPG code into COBOL or Java—faster, smarter and with less risk.
