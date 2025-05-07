Introducing the upcoming IBM watsonx Code Assistant for i

Global organizations rely on IBM i to run business-critical applications due to its reliability, performance and low cost of ownership. In recent years, modernizing IBM i apps has become essential for businesses to maintain competitiveness, enhance security, and improve operational efficiency to fast-track the digital transformation journey.

Nevertheless, modernization efforts face challenges such as technical debt, complexity of existing code and the risk of disrupting critical business operations. RPG is the most commonly used programming language on IBM i, and finding skilled RPG developers has become more and more difficult. Overcoming these challenges requires a holistic strategy that combines the effective use of GenAI-assisted tools with meticulous planning. Such an approach is essential for successfully navigating obstacles and achieving modernization goals.

IBM is excited to introduce the upcoming IBM watsonx Code Assistant for i, a coding assistant that is purpose-built to accelerate the modernization of IBM i applications. It is expected to empower developers by accelerating RPG modernization tasks with AI-powered capabilities made available directly in the integrated development environment (IDE).

Currently in private preview, it’s capable of providing context aware RPG code explanations. Later enhancements are expected to include code generation, unit test case creation, and transformation functionalities.

IBM watsonx Code Assistant for i combines the power of Gen AI and advanced automation to simplify coding and accelerate productivity, enabling developers of all experience levels to deliver high-quality code efficiently.

IBM watsonx Code for Assistant for i is being built on a flagship IBM Granite code model that is fine-tuned for RPG and IBM i. This can help to provide superior contextual code explanations and deliver high code quality.

IBM watsonx Code for Assistant for i will offer flexible deployment options of on-cloud on-prem, hybrid deployments. It is designed to reduce the learning curve and increase productivity for both new and experienced programmers alike, making it a smart choice for IBM i modernization.

Are you ready to experience the power of Gen AI coding assistant for IBM i? Be the first to experience IBM watsonx Code Assistant for i.

Disclaimer: Statements regarding IBM plans, directions, and intent are subject to change or withdrawal without notice at the sole discretion of IBM. Information regarding potential future products is intended to outline our general product direction and it should not be relied on in making a purchasing decision. The information mentioned regarding potential future products is not a commitment, promise, or legal obligation to deliver any material, code, or functionality. Information about potential future products may not be incorporated into any contract. The development, release, and timing of any future features or functionality described for IBM products remains at IBM’s sole discretion.