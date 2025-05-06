Leverage the power of our flagship IBM® Granite® model that is fine-tuned for RPG code through training on code repositories and IBM i test sources.
Seamlessly integrate with Visual Studio Code-based integrated development environments (IDEs) and IBM i DevOps and application modernization tools to streamline team workflows.
Choose the hosting environment—cloud, on premises, hybrid—that meets your unique needs and makes the most sense for your data governance and regulatory requirements.
Protect intellectual property (IP) by harnessing the power of IBM Granite code models with IP indemnity.
IBM watsonx Code Assistant™ for i is a purpose-built solution that accelerates the IBM i application modernization process. It enables developers of all experience levels to better understand existing code, deliver higher-quality code and enhance productivity, resulting in reduced cost overruns and project delays.
Receive immediate assistance in understanding both fixed and free-formats of RPG code in natural language. Gain comprehensive guidance on syntax, logic and debugging, supported by a rich glossary of RPG-specific terms. With structured and easy to understand code explanations, it serves as a practical guide for RPG developers, streamlining onboarding for new team members and accelerating modernization efforts.
Quickly and efficiently understand RPG applications on IBM i, with code explanations serving as the foundation for comprehensive documentation. By enabling easy documentation through code explanation, it reduces effort and enhances collaboration.
Simplify and automate both new software development and application modernization, boosting productivity and empowering teams to drive business innovation.
Accelerate the mainframe application lifecycle with advanced capabilities such as code optimization advice, automatic code refactoring, code explanation and more.
Simplify the automation process with gen AI. Create Ansible Playbooks quickly by converting natural language into contextually relevant content recommendations.
IBM i is a fully integrated operating system for IBM® Power® servers, meaning the database, middleware, security, runtime and hypervisor are all integrated into the stack and licensed as one.
