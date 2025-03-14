How IBM watsonx Code Assistant impacts AI-powered software development

The fast pace of AI development has accelerated coding assistants to evolve from emerging technologies to tools within the developer’s toolkit. AI-powered assistants, such as IBM® watsonx Code Assistant™, provide developers with intelligent code suggestions, automated bug troubleshooting and code optimization, empowering them to write clean, efficient code at an accelerated pace.

By seamlessly integrating with popular integrated development environments (IDEs), such as Visual Studio Code and JetBrains, AI assistants help minimize context-switching, enabling developers to receive real-time insights and suggestions directly within their coding environments. This seamless workflow enhancement can help boost productivity and enable developers to focus on innovation rather than routine coding tasks.

However, the impact of AI on software development can extend far beyond automating routine tasks. Beyond handling repetitive tasks with machine learning capabilities, AI coding assistants can learn from vast codebases, offering contextually relevant suggestions that align with the project’s architecture, coding style and best practices. This can result in not only syntactically correct code but also a more holistic approach to software development, making it easy for developers to streamline workflows, enhance code maintainability and accelerate software delivery.