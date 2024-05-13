Sustainable modernization is at the forefront of IT priorities. Minimizing environmental impact while combating lingering technical debt is putting pressure on organizations to adopt modern software practices and standards.
IBM Cloud Transformation Advisor allows your organization to efficiently plan your runtime modernization effort by analyzing on-premises workloads for modernization. Determine the complexity of your applications, estimate the development cost to move to a modern Java runtime, and get recommendations and accelerators for the best target environment on-prem or in the Cloud.
App modernization and automation reduced full deployment cycle time by >99% from up to a month to about an hour.
Save time, money and get the most secure version of the code available. It’s win-win.
Know how Alinma Bank’s strategic partnership with IBM enabled it to navigate the evolving landscape of digital banking and deliver exceptional customer experiences.
Explore how Discover proved out a modernization path to WebSphere Liberty utilizing Transformation Advisor.
BlueCross optimizes computing resources and gives developers more flexibility and efficiency as a result of migrating to a modern WebSphere Liberty-based infrastructure.