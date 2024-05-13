Sustainable modernization is at the forefront of IT priorities. Minimizing environmental impact while combating lingering technical debt is putting pressure on organizations to adopt modern software practices and standards.



IBM Cloud Transformation Advisor allows your organization to efficiently plan your runtime modernization effort by analyzing on-premises workloads for modernization. Determine the complexity of your applications, estimate the development cost to move to a modern Java runtime, and get recommendations and accelerators for the best target environment on-prem or in the Cloud.