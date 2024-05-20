With IBM watsonx™ Code Assistant for Enterprise Java Applications, organizations can simplify and accelerate their Java application lifecycle, increasing developer productivity with automation and generative AI-powered code generation, code explanation and test generation capabilities.
Continuously enhancing, upgrading and modernizing Java applications is a critical aspect of any business’s digital transformation and hybrid cloud strategy. However, this has traditionally been a challenge, especially for existing applications that are monolithic, poorly documented and laden with technical debt.
By harnessing the power of generative AI (gen AI) and automation, organizations have an opportunity to significantly reduce costs, risk and time to value for development teams working with enterprise Java applications.
Powering a modern application estate with generative AI and automation
By automating repetitive tasks and providing actionable insights, watsonx Code Assistant boosts developer productivity, enabling teams to focus more on scaling Java applications and driving innovation.
Automated testing and validation help to ensure the accuracy of code changes, minimizing the risk of disruptions to mission-critical applications.
Whether upgrading Java code or modernizing enterprise Java applications to more lightweight, flexible and efficient runtimes, watsonx Code Assistant accelerates the application modernization lifecycle through automation and gen AI-powered assistance.
Enhance and develop new Java applications with gen AI code recommendations, explanation and testing.
Identify changes required to upgrade Java code, automatically apply fixes and use gen AI to transform Java code.
Analyze your Java application runtime and modernize it to a more lightweight, flexible and efficient runtime.