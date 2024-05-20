



With IBM watsonx™ Code Assistant for Enterprise Java Applications, organizations can simplify and accelerate their Java application lifecycle, increasing developer productivity with automation and generative AI-powered code generation, code explanation and test generation capabilities.



Continuously enhancing, upgrading and modernizing Java applications is a critical aspect of any business’s digital transformation and hybrid cloud strategy. However, this has traditionally been a challenge, especially for existing applications that are monolithic, poorly documented and laden with technical debt.



By harnessing the power of generative AI (gen AI) and automation, organizations have an opportunity to significantly reduce costs, risk and time to value for development teams working with enterprise Java applications.