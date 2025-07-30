What is an integrated development environment (IDE)?

Local IDEs are installed and run locally on a developer's personal or work hardware. These IDEs require extra resource libraries, which developers must download and install locally based on project requirements and personal preferences.

Local IDEs are more customizable, benefit from almost no latency issues and can operate fully even without an active internet connection after setup is complete. However, setting up and configuring a local IDE can be cumbersome, and differences between the local machine and the production environment can lead to unintended software bugs or failures.

Local IDEs are also local hardware-dependent. Relying on a machine's local memory resources, local hardware can struggle to run a local IDE, especially when working with large amounts of complex code.

Examples of local IDEs include:

Microsoft Visual Studio

Eclipse