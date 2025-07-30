What is an integrated development environment (IDE)?

8 minutes
An integrated development environment (IDE) is software used by DevOps programmers. It packages together various useful developer tools—including a source code editor, build automation tools and a debugger—into a single graphical user interface (GUI) application.
While not strictly essential for software development, as code can be written with any text editor and executed from the command line, IDEs combine features that enhance developer productivity and code quality. Modern IDEs often include the necessary compiler, interpreter or both, depending on the specific coding language.
Other common IDE features include the features listed here:
Industry newsletter
Stay up to date on the most important—and intriguing—industry trends on AI, automation, data and beyond with the Think newsletter. See the IBM Privacy Statement.
Your subscription will be delivered in English. You will find an unsubscribe link in every newsletter. You can manage your subscriptions or unsubscribe here. Refer to our IBM Privacy Statement for more information.
While some basic features are considered standard across IDEs, there is no set list of baseline functions for software to qualify as an IDE. That said, most IDEs are likely to contain some degree of most (or all) of tools, features and functions such as these:
Compared to a standard text editor, working within an integrated development environment (IDE) during application development offers programmers a wide range of conveniences and benefits. IDEs help streamline the entire development process, making it easier for developers to write and debug code and collaborate with project managers and extended teams.
Benefits associated with IDE functions include:
IDEs offer many efficiencies for increasing developer productivity. Integrating various tools into one application reduces the need for context switching between applications, improving the overall workflow. Programmers also save time through automation by allowing the IDE to handle repetitive tasks, while code generators help create shortcuts for common scripting patterns. Built-in documentation tools also help developers with version control, freeing time to focus on code creation instead of cataloging.
IDEs help improve general code quality through various tools. Real-time error detection reduces human error, while code analysis and refactoring tools provide automatic and intelligent optimizations. Visual indicators like syntax highlighting help developers create better order and structure while improving legibility for code review.
IDEs are excellent tools for helping developers onboard to new projects or programming languages. They help smooth the learning curve through prebuilt templates, guided workflows and integrated support documents.
IDEs facilitate collaboration between developers working on legacy code. They also improve communication with the wider team, including potentially less-technical project managers and client stakeholders. IDEs integrate well with version control systems for consistent documentation and incorporate code review tools for shared project analysis and confirmation.
To meet developer needs, integrated development environments (IDEs) come in a wide range of varieties—from open source to proprietary, beginner-friendly to more complex. Many IDEs offer cross-platform support, while some are more language-dependent. There are some of the most popular types of IDE.
Local IDEs are installed and run locally on a developer's personal or work hardware. These IDEs require extra resource libraries, which developers must download and install locally based on project requirements and personal preferences.
Local IDEs are more customizable, benefit from almost no latency issues and can operate fully even without an active internet connection after setup is complete. However, setting up and configuring a local IDE can be cumbersome, and differences between the local machine and the production environment can lead to unintended software bugs or failures.
Local IDEs are also local hardware-dependent. Relying on a machine's local memory resources, local hardware can struggle to run a local IDE, especially when working with large amounts of complex code.
Examples of local IDEs include:
Unlike local IDEs, cloud IDEs are browser-based and don’t require developers to download any specific software or libraries to their local hardware. This requirement is contingent on maintaining a strong internet connection to access the cloud effectively.
Compared to local IDEs, cloud-based IDEs come with several advantages. Teams working with cloud-based IDEs can create a standardized development environment, avoiding errors that can arise from varying local hardware configuration differences.
Cloud IDEs can also offer better performance than local IDEs by using cloud-based resources. Certain complex IDE functions often demand significant computational resources. To prevent slowdowns with local IDEs, developers can offload those tasks to robust cloud-based data centers.
Examples of cloud IDEs include:
These types of IDEs are designed specifically for mobile application development. Mobile app development IDEs typically feature mobile technology-specific libraries and exclusive features like emulator support.
Examples of mobile app development IDEs include:
Programming for databases comes with its own set of distinct considerations. These types of IDEs are built with database development in mind, with special features like built-in query builders and database analysis tools.
Examples of database-specific IDEs include:
While many IDEs do offer multilanguage support, some are designed to accommodate the particular parameters of certain programming languages. Similarly, other IDEs are specialized depending on a project's purpose. Some examples of language or project-specific IDEs include the IDEs outlined here:
Java™
Python
Web development
Learn how enterprise teams are applying generative AI to modernize application architecture. Understand how updates across the data, logic, and presentation layers improve performance and agility.
Explore how automation and AI are reshaping enterprise infrastructure. This guide walks through strategies to evolve traditional architectures and support scalable, efficient systems.
Understand how data quality and structure impact the success of AI. Learn how to align your data layer with application and interface tiers for better performance and outcomes.
Explore how modern application stacks are evolving and what security gaps can emerge. Learn how AI can strengthen defenses across data, application, and user tiers.
A tactical guide to aligning data infrastructure with modern application architecture for scalable AI.
Explore real-world examples of generative AI adoption in industries like finance and supply chain. Learn how these systems are supported by modern, layered architecture.
A fully managed, single-tenant service for developing and delivering Java applications.
Use DevOps software and tools to build, deploy and manage cloud-native apps across multiple devices and environments.
Cloud application development means building once, iterating rapidly and deploying anywhere.
Discover how teams are accelerating app modernization with generative AI. Learn how to evolve legacy stacks and improve performance across every tier of your architecture.