What is a compiler?

While compilers are used to convert source code into executable machine code, interpreters are another type of program that can provide similar functionality, but through a different mechanism.

Instead of converting the source code, interpreters either directly execute source code or use an intermediate code known as bytecode, a low-level, platform-independent representation of the source code. Bytecode serves as an intermediary between human-readable source code and machine code, designed for execution by a virtual machine (VM) instead of directly on a computer’s hardware.

Theoretically, any programming language can be executed with either a compiler or an interpreter. However, individual programming languages tend to be better suited to either compilation or interpretation.

In practice, the distinction between compiler languages and interpreter languages can sometimes blur—just as the distinction between compilers and interpreters themselves—as both types of programs can feature overlapping functionalities. While some languages are more commonly compiled and some more commonly interpreted, it is possible to write a compiler for a language that is commonly interpreted and vice versa.

High-level languages are typically created with a type of conversion—either compilation or interpretation—in mind, but these are more suggestions than hard limitations. For example, BASIC is often referred to as an interpreted language and C a compiled language, but there exist compilers for BASIC just as there are C interpreters.

The primary difference between interpreters and compilers lies in timing and optimization. Both types of programs attempt to convert source code into target code that is first functional and then optimized.

Depending on the operating environment, compiled or interpreted code might be better suited to efficiently run with considerations made for hardware capability, memory and storage capacity. Depending on the constraints of any specific program, application and hardware, either compilation, interpretation or a combination of both might yield the best results.

As such, interpretation cannot stand in for compilation entirely, but it can move compilation duties to the background through a gradual conversion process. Compilers employ an ahead-of-time (AOT) conversion strategy that converts source code into target code entirely before creating an executable file.

Interpreters, alternatively, either run code directly as an application requires it or use bytecode as the intermediary to output virtual machine executable source code. In this way, interpreters might provide some speedups or flexibility, but at some point, a set of directly executed machine instructions must be provided toward the end of the execution stack.

In some instances, when lightweight efficiency is a priority, special interpreters can be preferable over compilers for their ability to perform just-in-time (JIT) conversion. JIT is a strategy that compiles pieces of source code into target code into a memory buffer for immediate execution. JIT interpretation compiles code on demand, combining the one-time compilation efficiency of a traditional compiler with the flexibility to repeatedly execute code—often faster than standard bytecode interpreters.

However, as modern trends toward JIT compilation increase along with situationally dependent bytecode interpretation, many compilers are being designed to offer both compilation and interpretation features. This overlap further blurs the lines between these two categories.