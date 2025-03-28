Now its time to pass user input to ollama and have it return the results of the tool calls. First, make sure that ollama is running on your system:

# if ollama is not currently running, start it import subprocess subprocess.Popen(["ollama","serve"], stdout=subprocess.DEVNULL, stderr=subprocess.STDOUT)

If Ollama is running, this will return:

<Popen: returncode: None args: ['ollama', 'serve']>

Now ask the user for input. You can also hardcode the input or retrieve from a chat interface depdending on you configure your application. The input function will wait for user input before continuing on.

# input user_input = input("What would you like to search for?") print(user_input)

As an example, if the user enters "Information about dogs" this cell will print:

Information about dogs

Now the user query is passed to ollama itself. The messages need a role for the user and the content that the user input. This is passed to ollama using the chat function. The first parameter is the model you want to use, in this case Granite 3.2 Dense, then the message with the user input, and finally the tools array that you configured earlier.

The chat function will generate an output selecting which tool to use and what parameters should be passed to it in the subsequent tool calls.

messages = [{'role': 'user', 'content':user_input}] response: ollama.ChatResponse = ollama.chat( # set which model we're using 'granite3.2:8b', # use the message from the user messages=messages, tools=ollama_tools )

Now that the model has generated tool calls in the output, run all of the tool calls with the parameters that the model generated and check the output. In this application Granite 3.2 Dense is used to generate the final output as well, so the results of the tool calls are added to the initial user input and then passed to the model.

Multiple tool calls may return file matches, so the responses are collected in an array which is then passed to Granite 3.2 to generate a response. The prompt that precedes the data instructs the model how to respond:

If the tool output contains one or more file names, then give the user only the filename found. Do not add additional details. If the tool output is empty ask the user to try again. Here is the tool output:

The final output is then generated using either the returned file names or

# this is a place holder that to use to see whether the tools return anything output = [] if response.message.tool_calls: # There may be multiple tool calls in the response for tool_call in response.message.tool_calls: # Ensure the function is available, and then call it if function_to_call := available_functions.get(tool_call.function.name): print('Calling tool: ', tool_call.function.name, '

with arguments: ', tool_call.function.arguments) tool_res = function_to_call(**tool_call.function.arguments) print(" Tool response is " + str(tool_res)) if(str(tool_res) != "None"): output.append(str(tool_res)) print(tool_call.function.name, ' has output: ', output) else: print('Could not find ', tool_call.function.name) # Now chat with the model using the tool call results # Add the function response to messages for the model to use messages.append(response.message) prompt = ''' If the tool output contains one or more file names, then give the user only the filename found. Do not add additional details. If the tool output is empty ask the user to try again. Here is the tool output: ''' messages.append({'role': 'tool', 'content': prompt + " " + ", ".join(str(x) for x in output)}) # Get a response from model with function outputs final_response = ollama.chat('granite3.2:8b', messages=messages) print('Final response:', final_response.message.content) else: # the model wasn't able to pick the correct tool from the prompt print('No tool calls returned from model')

Using the provided files for this tutorial, the prompt "Information about dogs" will return:

Calling tool: Search inside text files with arguments: {'keyword': 'dogs'} Tool response is ./files/File4.pdf Search inside text files has output: ['./files/File4.pdf'] Calling tool: Search inside image files with arguments: {'keyword': 'dogs'} Tool response is None Final response: The keyword "dogs" was found in File4.pdf.

You can see that Granite 3.2 picked the correct keyword from the input, 'dogs', and searched through the files in the folder, finding the keyword in a PDF file. Since LLM results are not purely deterministic, you may get slightly different results with the same prompt or very similar prompts.