Using ACP for AI agent interoperability: Building multi-agent workflows

In this tutorial, you'll use Agent Communication Protocols (ACP) to explore a multi-agent, cross-platform AI workflow that demonstrates real-time agent collaboration with BeeAI and crewAI. ACP functions as a shared, open-standard messaging layer that enables agents from different frameworks to communicate and coordinate without custom integration logic.

ACP is especially valuable for enterprise AI environments, where teams often need to build agents and workflows across diverse platforms, tools and infrastructures. By providing a standardized messaging layer, ACP enables scalable, secure and modular agent collaboration that meets the demands of modern enterprise AI systems.

This project demonstrates agent interoperability by enabling AI-driven agents to collaborate across framework silos, combining agent capabilities like research, content generation and feedback into a unified workflow.